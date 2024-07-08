Genesis Platform Named Best Technology for Trading Efficiency

European Markets Choice Award by Markets Media recognizes power and versatility in Genesis to meet front-to-back-office demands

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Genesis Application Platform was named Best Technology for Trading Efficiency in the European Markets Choice Awards, presented by Markets Media Group, a leading publisher covering trading and technology in capital markets.

“As partner to Neptune Networks and Octaura, the Genesis platform is supporting some of the most vital and innovative work in fixed income trading,” said Dan Barnes, editorial director of Markets Media Group. “Clients report that its ability to deliver customized data and workflow environments is driving efficiency within primary markets for bonds to post-trade automation. The platform is also proving invaluable in delivering solutions requiring a mix of new software and integration with other user systems.”

“How to be efficient in trading needs to be defined by each firm, not prescribed by a technology provider,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Genesis Global. “The Genesis platform and Marketplace of financial industry components allow users to rapidly build highly bespoke trading solutions. With this award, Markets Media recognizes how clients use Genesis to deliver the new technologies, integrations, transaction processing and workflows which modernize their trading and operations.”

The Genesis platform provides a unified developer environment for creating full-stack applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data and other integrations and rich, interactive user experiences.

The platform dramatically boosts the productivity of developers in financial markets through its:

Development Suite: specialized low-code framework, AI assistance and accelerators for front- and back-end programming empower developers

Application Runtime environment: a real-time core, enterprise integrations and built-in encryption and audit power high-performance, secure applications at scale

Component Marketplace: a library of pre-built financial industry solutions, templates, components and integrations accelerate builds and innovation



In the last year, Genesis:

Launched Version 8 of the Genesis Application Platform, including step changes in platform technologies and componentry, risk-free trials and a shift to usage-based pricing to make it easier for developers to experience the value and power of Genesis.

Introduced a unique solution for primary bond markets that helps traders, portfolio managers and credit analysts rapidly analyze new bond deals and request allocations. Now part of the Marketplace, the solution is available to all platform users.

Deployed a web version of its multi-asset class middle-office solution, Trade Allocation Manager (TAM). It provides a robust foundation for post-trade efficiency and regulatory compliance by automating trade matching, allocation, confirmation and other middle-office processes. TAM is also part of the Marketplace.

Engaged with Quantitative Brokers and X-Change Financial Access (XFA) to bring new trading technologies to complex fixed-income markets.

Banks, asset managers and trading infrastructure providers worldwide use Genesis and its platform to develop new software, enhance legacy technology systems and replace end-user computing and manual processes with enterprise-quality solutions. Among these clients, Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi are also strategic investors in Genesis.

Presented annually, the Markets Choice Awards recognize “the best of the best in capital markets trading and technology.” Winners are selected by the editors at Markets Media Group, in consultation with a range of market participants.

Markets Media Group publishes MarketsMedia magazine, Traders Magazine, Global Trading, The Desk and DerivSource.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

