CBIH Charts Path to Future Leadership in Cannabis Medicine

HOUSTON, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the start of the year, Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS: CBIH) has embarked on a transformative journey involving merger opportunities, patent registrations, and company valuation. As we transition into the second half of the year, we aim to address and clarify certain aspects from our previous communications.



From our desks - Rosangel Andrades and Jennifer Salguero.

In the realm of medicine, patent requirements diverge from other forms of intellectual property, as clinical trials or studies are required to substantiate the attributes assigned to a compound.

While CBIH excels in bringing scientific rigor to the table, we acknowledge the imperative need for self-conducted studies. Our strategy unfolds in two primary directions. Initially, to amass comprehensive clinical evidence for our therapeutic interventions. Subsequently, to seize the opportunity presented by the impending declassification of cannabis, making clinical trials a focal point for numerous institutions and pharmaceutical entities. As we brace for the unfolding opportunities post-declassification, CBIH is strategically positioned to lead, thanks to our unique expertise as one of the limited clinical research units specializing exclusively in cannabis, thus, allowing us to generate additional revenues. This distinction would set us apart, given the scarcity of CRUs with comparable experience and understanding of cannabis clinical trials.

Moreover, we advocate for the utilization of provisional patents, which offer a 12-month grace period for conducting the requisite trials. These trials can encompass a variety of methodologies, including in vivo and in vitro preclinical studies, animal model testing, or leveraging single-cell studies.

For more information on single cells studies, please visit: drive.google.com/file/d/1yuCVocWQqq1B6EqN1G5jlzy8g8LGuQSC/view?usp=sharing

Furthermore, we intend to file all our patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), targeting the lucrative U.S. market. This strategic filing not only strengthens our presence in the industry but also paves the way for collaborations with pharmaceutical companies exploring the potential of cannabinoid compounds. Our patent assets are poised to become a significant source of revenue. It's noteworthy that a 2019 Statista report indicated AbbVie's dominance with 59 cannabis patents, compared to Pfizer's 25. Given Pfizer's track record of striving for industry leadership, it's conceivable that they would be motivated to acquire more cannabis patents to assert their dominance in this emerging field.

In consequence, our objective is to tackle diseases that have been consistently overlooked and face a scarcity of effective treatments, such as menopause syndrome that could affect quite literally any woman in their lifespan, and Ewing cancer which is a severe and devastating condition that affects bones and soft tissue in adolescents. Our team is committed to addressing those neglected by conventional medical research.

From my desk - John Jones.

Evaluating our company's worth was a crucial move for our company, especially in light of potential merger and acquisition discussions. Identifying the right partner for such a significant endeavor remains our priority. Our goal transcends mere transactions; we seek a mutually beneficial partnership that thrives over time, making the selection of the perfect collaborator our greatest challenge. Moreover, achieving a valuation of $2 billion is no small feat, it is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team.

Our agreement with VITA Biotech Research has facilitated the receipt of the second installment of $50,000 for CBIH, catalyzing advancements in the marketing and development of our nutraceuticals.

Additionally, this partnership has facilitated our ability to register trademarks for our product names, which will be sold as dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, or vitamins, adhering to local regulations. This strategic move holds significant value for our company, as certain vitamins, such as our Cancer VITA or Precancer VITA, could exert a remarkable influence if they gain distribution through retailers like Walmart or Walgreens. This highlights the critical importance of differentiating our products from those of competitors by trademarks.

Initiatives like this infuse the company with a fresh and profound value. Conversely, a firm that disregards patenting, omits trademarking, dismisses valuation, and fails to form elite distributor partnerships essentially loses its worth. Therefore, every step taken, every seed planted, dramatically elevates the company's value.

As CBIH continues to expand, we remain committed to investing time, effort, and thoughtful consideration into our endeavors that ultimately transform into revenues, predominantly because we cannot be a company that can’t see the forest from the tree. Instead, we are gaining sustainable competitive advantage in the industry.

Each step we undertake lays the groundwork for future successes, mirroring the trajectory of companies that have transformed from modest beginnings to industry leaders. We are poised for a prosperous future, driven by various revenue generation centers, strategic partnerships, and continued growth.

