Warehouse Management System Market Size, Statistics, Companies and Industry Growth [2024-2029]

Chicago, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global warehouse management system market size to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the warehouse management system market include the thriving e-commerce industry, the increasing proliferation of businesses operating across multiple distribution channels. With businesses expanding their reach across various distribution channels such as e-commerce platforms, brick-and-mortar stores, wholesale channels, and more, the complexity of managing inventory, orders, and fulfillment processes increases significantly. However, WMS simplifies these complexities by providing a centralized platform to oversee and coordinate operations seamlessly across multiple channels.

Top Key Players included in the Warehouse Management System Market:

Manhattan Associates (US),

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US),

Körber AG (Germany),

Oracle (US),

SAP (Germany),

Infor (US),

Microsoft (US),

IBM (US),

Tecsys Inc. (Canada), and

Ehrhardt Partner Group (Germany).

Warehouse Management System Market Segmentation:

North America held the largest share of the warehouse management system market in 2024.

The US plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the warehouse management system market within North America. Companies across the US are increasingly transitioning their operations to cloud-based systems, presenting a significant opportunity for the adoption of cloud WMS solutions. Several factors are propelling this market growth, including the expansion of the e-commerce sector, a well-established manufacturing ecosystem, and the presence of major players in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverages. These industries are progressively shifting towards advanced WMS solutions over traditional legacy systems. Additionally, the 3PL industry stands as the primary contributor to the expansion of the WMS market in North America. Notable companies driving this market in North America are Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), PTC Inc. (US), and Tecsys Inc (Canada).

Cloud-based segment to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud-based warehouse management systems market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the expanding adoption of cloud services in manufacturing and logistics sectors, coupled with increased user trust in cloud providers. The advantages of cloud WMS software, such as quicker implementation, reduced initial installation and hardware expenses, and faster return on investment, are also significant drivers of market expansion for cloud warehouse management systems.

Services segment to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The complexity of modern supply chains, amplified by globalization and e-commerce, necessitates expert services such as installation, testing, and customization to ensure seamless integration of WMS software. Moreover, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT and automation fuels the need for services like maintenance and software updates, as businesses seek to optimize warehouse operations with real-time data and advanced features. Also, the competitive landscape and focus on operational efficiency propel the requirement for training and consultation services to empower businesses with the knowledge and strategies needed to maximize the benefits of WMS solutions.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, and deploys advanced supply chain software solutions worldwide. The company sells its software licenses, services, and hardware products in three regions, namely, the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Manhattan Associates, Inc. provides its supply chain software and WMS software solutions to various industries, including fashion retail; grocery, food & beverages; manufacturing; medical and pharmaceuticals; retail; wholesale; manufacturing; and third-party logistics. Manhattan Associates, Inc. offers its WMS software under Supply Chain Solutions. The company is a leading provider of innovative WMS software solutions and highly advanced supply chain solutions. Its flagship product Manhattan SCALE, which runs on Microsoft’s NET platform, is an ideal product for meeting distribution requirements and handling complex supply chain execution challenges.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Panasonic has acquired Blue Yonder Group, Inc. in September 2021. JDA Software changed its name to Blue Yonder Group, Inc. in February 2020. Blue Yonder Group, Inc. is one of the leading providers of end-to-end, integrated retail, multichannel, and supply chain planning and execution solutions. The company’s product offerings are classified under three categories—luminate planning, luminate retail, and luminate logistics. Blue Yonder Group, Inc. offers its solutions under the following product portfolios: luminate planning, luminate logistics, and omnichannel commerce. Warehouse management systems fall under the luminate logistics portfolio.

HighJump (Körber)

HighJump (Körber) develops advanced supply chain solutions, including a suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management, and retail solutions. In August 2017, HighJump was acquired by Körber, which acts as a strategic and financial partner of HighJump. Its software solutions have applications in industries such as automotive and aerospace, food distribution and processing, retail, consumer packaged goods, beverages, craft brewing, health and wellness, third-party logistics, and wineries. HighJump (Körber) has been listed in Inbound Logistics’ 2019 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. The company has offices in the US, Europe, and China, with more than 4,290 customers spread across more than 66 countries.

