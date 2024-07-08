Global Natural Refrigerants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Natural Refrigerants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural refrigerants market is projected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.08 billion by 2028, driven by stringent global warming potential (GWP) regulations, consumer preference for sustainable products, expansion of cold chain logistics, and increasing awareness and education campaigns.

Increasing Use of Natural Refrigerants Drives Market Growth

The increasing use of natural refrigerants is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the natural refrigerants market. Natural refrigerants, derived from natural sources, are less harmful to the environment than synthetic refrigerants. They offer more sustainable and future-proof properties, leading to lower energy utilization and reduced maintenance expenses. For instance, Emerson, a US-based company, reported that CO2 refrigeration systems are widely adopted in Europe and are expanding in the US and other nations, with 46,500 CO2 transcritical booster systems currently in use worldwide. The adoption of CO2 is expected to increase by up to 50% by 2025 in the US. Therefore, the increasing use of natural refrigerants is driving the growth of the natural refrigerants market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the natural refrigerants market include Sinochem Corporation, Linde PLC, Air Liquide, Emerson Electric Co., Evonik Industries AG, Hess Corporation, Airgas Inc., Alfa Laval AB, TEKO, Carel Industries S.P.A, True Manufacturing Co. Inc., Secop Group Holding GmbH, A-Gas International, Güntner GmbH & Co KG, Casale SA, Tazzetti SpA, Westermeyer Industries, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., HyChill Australia Pty Ltd., Natural Refrigerants Company, Shandong Shing Chemical Co Ltd., M&M Carnot, Engas Industries Pty. Ltd., A.S. Trust and Holdings, Nel Hydrogen, GTS S.p.A., and Harp International Ltd.

Trends in Refrigeration Technologies and Sustainable Innovations

Major companies in the natural refrigerants market are focusing on introducing environmentally friendly refrigerants to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Keyter Technologies S.L., a Spain-based provider of heating and cooling products, launched the ZIRAN Pro series in July 2023. This air-to-water heat pump uses natural gas R290 (propane) as a refrigerant and features advanced technologies such as AQUAMATIX programmable electronic control and Climatix HMI user terminal, optimized for R290 refrigerant. These innovations exemplify the industry's drive for sustainable and efficient refrigeration solutions.

Segments:

• By Type: Ammonia (R-717), Carbon Dioxide (R-744), Hydrocarbons, Other Types

• By Application: Refrigerators, Air Conditioning Systems, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Industrial, Commercial, Domestic

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

Europe was the largest region in the natural refrigerants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in these regions.

Natural Refrigerants Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Refrigerants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural refrigerants market size, natural refrigerants market drivers and trends, natural refrigerants market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The natural refrigerants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

