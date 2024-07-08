BrightSpring Health Services Earns Multiple Accreditations Across the Country for Quality Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced multiple of its service lines across the country have earned accreditations for its personalized, quality care that has significantly improved health outcomes for patients.



Today, BrightSpring holds over 900 accreditations that recognize process and quality excellence across its operations and locations. Most recently, Rehab Without Walls, a provider of highly skilled and outcome driven rehabilitation therapies for patients with complex neuro conditions, received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitations Facilities (CARF), an independent, non-profit accreditor of health and human services.

“We applaud our team at Rehab Without Walls for achieving the highest level of accreditation that a health and human services company can earn,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “Their approach to comprehensive, holistic care creates sustainable short- and long-term results for patients that dramatically improves independence, which makes our rehabilitation team and services extremely deserving of this recognition.”

Evaluated on standards including the delivery of care, performance improvement, response to feedback, and community engagement, the CARF-accreditation report identified the following areas of strength for Rehab Without Walls:

Members of the leadership team accessible and available to staff at all times

Longevity and tenure of its employees

Development of the Community “Caring, Connected, and Committed” Program

Participant appreciation for employees’ commitment to helping them achieve their goals and feeling a sense of accomplishment and pride in their journey

Strong collaboration and affiliation with local colleges, providing numerous internships in various disciplines and employment opportunities

Therapists who show a deep desire to help participants with grace and inspiration

BrightSpring also celebrated additional CARF-accreditations in Community Living in Michigan and Tennessee. The accreditations reflect the respective operations’ ongoing commitment to the highest levels of care and conformance to high CARF standards.

The Michigan and Tennessee CARF Accreditation reports highlight many accomplishments from the operations, namely that “clients and guardians expressed satisfaction with and appreciation for the services,” that parents and guardians are “extremely happy” with the care that their loved ones receive, and personnel “value their roles and prioritize building relationships, developing new programs to meet the needs of the community, and working to cultivate safe and nurturing environments.” The report also highlights the diverse training and experiences among the staff, a commitment to health and safety, and an impressive network of resources for clients and their families.

These service lines and operations are only the latest among BrightSpring Health Services locations to receive CARF accreditation. In November 2023, SpringHealth Behavioral Health was granted a three-year accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, the highest possible level that can be earned among Applied Behavior Analysis providers. This achievement demonstrates SpringHealth’s commitment to quality, continuous improvement, ethics, and consumer satisfaction.

“We’re very proud of our operations, our staff, and the hard work they consistently do across the nation to serve our high need populations and their families with a high level of quality and compassionate care,” said Rousseau. “These recent accreditations are the latest ongoing demonstration in what has been a long history of BrightSpring’s commitment to evidence-based, quality care and patient and client wellbeing.”

