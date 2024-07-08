Polycarbonate Sheets Market Leaders Profiles and Achievements of Top Companies

Polycarbonate Sheets Market Leaders

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled "Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated, and Others) and End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global polycarbonate sheets market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The growth of the global polycarbonate sheets market is primarily driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries. However, environmental concerns related to polycarbonate sheets pose a restraint. Nonetheless, rising demand from developed nations is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted industrial activities, impacting the polycarbonate sheets market in the early stages of lockdowns. However, with widespread vaccination efforts underway globally, the market is expected to recover steadily.

Segment Analysis:

Type: The multiwall segment accounted for approximately two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2028 due to its high resistance to harsh weather conditions. The solid segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, driven by its increasing use in applications such as lighting and industrial setups.

End-use Industry: The electrical & electronics segment held more than one-third of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue leading the market by 2028. This dominance is attributed to its widespread applications in optical plates, hardware gadgets, and electrical accessories. Meanwhile, the building & construction segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2%, driven by the rising adoption of polycarbonate sheets in architectural applications.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, collectively accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market share. Asia-Pacific is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028, driven by established sectors like electronics, electrical, and construction.

Key Players:

The report identifies key players in the polycarbonate sheets market including Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd., Tuflite, Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, Emco Industrial Plastics, Exolon Group, Palram Industries Ltd, Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd., Spolytech, and MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

