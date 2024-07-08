Cooling Fabrics Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Cooling Fabrics Industry Trends

Increase in demand for sportswear and protective wear and growing popularity of cooling fabrics drive the global cooling fabrics market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a comprehensive report titled "Cooling Fabrics Market," highlighting substantial growth trends and insights into this burgeoning industry. As of 2019, the global market for cooling fabrics was valued at around $1.9 billion, with projections indicating it could reach $3.2 billion by 2027, representing a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics:

The market's expansion is primarily fueled by increasing demand for sportswear and protective wear, as well as the growing consumer preference for cooling fabrics. Despite these positive factors, the high cost of these products poses a challenge to wider market adoption. Nevertheless, opportunities are anticipated to arise, particularly within medical and defense applications, which are expected to contribute to market growth in the foreseeable future.

Textile Type Insights:

Among different textile types, knitted fabrics dominated the market in 2019, contributing to over two-fifths of total market revenue. Knitted fabrics are favored for their comfort, breathability, and ability to conform to the body shape, driving their continued dominance. Meanwhile, woven fabrics are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, supported by their superior functionality and physical properties.

Application Insights:

In terms of applications, sports apparel held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of total market revenue. The ability of cooling fabrics to absorb sweat and provide a cooling effect enhances their suitability for sports apparel. Looking ahead, the lifestyle segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 9.1% by 2027, driven by technological advancements and collaborations among industry leaders.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America led the cooling fabrics market in 2019, capturing more than two-fifths of the global market share. This dominance is attributed to technological advancements, significant R&D investments, and diverse end-use applications in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, fueled by increasing fitness trends and government support.

Key Market Players:

Leading companies driving innovation in the cooling fabrics market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Coolcore LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Burlington, Hexarmor, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Polartec, Nilit, and Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

