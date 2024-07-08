Forward look: 8 – 21 July 2024

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 15 July 2024

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will meet on Monday 15 July 2024 in Brussels.

The Hungarian presidency will publicly present its work programme for the coming semester, outlining its main priorities in the field of agriculture and fisheries.

The Council will also exchange views on trade-related agricultural issues and on the viability of rural areas. For the latter discussion item, the focus will be on generational renewal and demographic aspects.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 16 July 2024

The Council will discuss the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and aim to adopt an implementing decision approving Germany’s modified recovery and resilience plan, that includes a new REpowerEU chapter.

The Council will take forward work on the European Semester and seek to approve the country-specific recommendations as well as conclusions on the 2024 in-depth reviews under the macroeconomic imbalance procedure.

The Council will discuss the existence of excessive deficits in several member states.

Ministers will discuss the state of play of the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Council will seek to approve the EU terms of reference in view of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting of 25-26 July 2024.

The Presidency will present the state of play of legislative proposals in the field of financial services.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Social, Employment), 16 July 2024

Ministers of employment and social affairs will meet in Brussels for a half-day Council. As part of the annual European Semester cycle, they will seek to approve the employment and social aspects of member states’ country-specific recommendations (CSRs), endorse an opinion by EMCO and the SPC on the assessment and implementation of the CSRs, and discuss labour and skills shortages in the EU. They will also hold a policy debate on the social inclusion of persons with disabilities at the EU and national level.

Other meetings