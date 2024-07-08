EBRD President visits Serbia

EBRD President to meet with government authorities, clients, business community and civil society representatives

This will be the President's second in-person visit to Serbia and third overall

Serbia is a key investment destination for the Bank and a top five funding recipient

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso will visit Serbia from 7 to 9 July 2024. This will be her second in-person visit to the country, after meetings there in 2023 and a virtual visit during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

President Renaud-Basso said of her upcoming visit: “I am very much looking forward to visiting Serbia, a country where the Bank has already achieved some remarkable results. Serbia is an important investment destination for us and was the fifth-largest recipient of EBRD funds last year, with nearly €850 million invested in 28 projects.”

During her visit, the President will meet with government authorities, clients, members of the business community and civil society representatives.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Serbia and has invested more than €9 billion there to date, through 355 projects, the majority of them supporting the private sector. The Bank’s focus in Serbia is on supporting private-sector competitiveness, the green energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.