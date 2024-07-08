The Republic of Uzbekistan Appointed the Special Invited Financial Consultant Expert Lingyun Xiang as the Ambassador of Friendly Cultural Exchanges between China and Foreign Countries

Beijing, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 30, 2024, Professor Lingyun Xiang, the Special Invited Financial Consultant Expert of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was awarded the title of "the Ambassador of Friendly Cultural Exchanges between China and Foreign Countries" by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China.

Yahyayev Bobir, the Consul General of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China, stated that the relationship between China and Uzbekistan dates back to Zhang Qian's expedition to the Western Regions. The proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 identified tourism cooperation as one of the bilateral priorities. The China-Central Asia Summit held in May this year further strengthened the friendly relations between China and Uzbekistan.

By report, several sites in Uzbekistan, including Samarkand, Bukhara, the Itchan Kala Inner City, and the Historic Centre of Shakhrisyabz, have been inscribed on the World Heritage List. Samarkand, with a history spanning over two millennia, was the host city for the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2022. The "Samarkand Declaration" adopted at the meeting emphasized the continuous strengthening of cooperation in culture, science and technology, education, humanities, and tourism. It also aimed to promote dialogue and good-neighborly relations among civilizations within the SCO region, marking a new chapter for this historic city.

Yahyayev said, "As an active participant and supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative, Uzbekistan is very interested in strengthening economic, cultural, tourism, and cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation between our two countries."

Yahyayev introduced Professor Xiang Lingyun, the Special Financial Advisor of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to all the attendees, "He is a member of the Royal Society, a recipient of the British King's Medal, a lifetime fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a lifetime professor at the European University, a tenured professor (doctoral advisor) at the University of Maryland, a distinguished professor at Peking University Boya, a visiting professor at Beijing Union University, Capital Normal University, and Shaanxi University of Science and Technology. With his exceptional wisdom and extensive knowledge, he has demonstrated remarkable achievements and profound influence in numerous fields. He continuously explores and innovates in his academic research, particularly contributing unique insights and advancements in the financial sector of emerging industries. Our appointment of Professor Xiang Lingyun is undoubtedly a high recognition and sincere commendation of his outstanding abilities and exceptional contributions." At the appointment ceremony, distinguished representatives from various sectors of both parties gathered together.

The Republic of Uzbekistan, commonly referred to as Uzbekistan, is a landlocked country located in Central Asia where Russian is the common language. It is one of the world's two double landlocked countries, with a population of 36.8 million as of January 2024. Uzbekistan is home to over 130 ethnic groups and covers an area of 448,900 square kilometers. In 2021, Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) was approximately $69.2 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 7.4%. The per capita GDP was about $1,861.8. Uzbekistan is rich in resources, with its mineral reserves estimated at around $3.5 trillion.

Uzbekistan has confirmed deposits of nearly 100 types of mineral products. Among them, the confirmed reserves include 3,350 tons of gold (ranking 4th in the world), 100 million tons of proven oil reserves, 190 million tons of proven condensate reserves, 34 trillion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves, 1.9 billion tons of coal reserves, and 18,580 tons of uranium reserves (ranking 7th in the world). The country also possesses rich deposits of copper, tungsten, and other minerals.

Uzbekistan ranks 11th globally in natural gas production, 7th in gold production, and 5th in uranium mining. Non-metallic mineral resources include potassium salt, rock salt, mineral pigments, sulfur, fluorite, talc, kaolin, alum, phosphate rock, and construction stones, among others.

Since establishing diplomatic relations on January 2, 1992, China and Uzbekistan have successfully cooperated in economic, trade, investment, transportation, communication, energy, and non-resource sectors. According to Uzbekistan's statistics, by the end of 2011, Chinese investments in Uzbekistan exceeded $4 billion, making China the third-largest trading partner, the largest investor, the largest buyer of cotton, and the top supplier of telecommunications equipment and soil improvement equipment to Uzbekistan.

The number of Chinese-funded enterprises in Uzbekistan has now grown to nearly 400, spanning various sectors including energy, transportation, communication, machinery, chemicals, construction, agriculture, and finance. Joint ventures in uranium mining have been established, successfully launching exploration and development projects. Additionally, major projects such as the Kungrad Alkali Plant, the Dekhkanabad Potash Fertilizer Plant, and the joint venture "Pengsheng Industrial Park" in Syrdarya Region under construction are exemplary of pragmatic cooperation between China and Uzbekistan.

Simultaneously, Chinese companies have successfully upgraded and renovated facilities such as the Angren Hydroelectric Power Station, the Ahsan-II Hydroelectric Power Station, and the Tashkent-Angren Railway.

Yahyayev Bobir, Consul General of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China, and the Secretary of Professor Xiang Lingyun in Beijing

ch.uzembassy@mfa.uz No.41, Liang Ma Qiao Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC