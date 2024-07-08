Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The myasthenia gravis treatment market is projected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2023 to $1.54 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.05 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in biologics and monoclonal antibodies, genetic and precision medicine, and emerging immune modulators.

Surge in Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis Drives Market Growth

The surge in the prevalence of myasthenia gravis is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the myasthenia gravis treatment market. Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune neuromuscular disease causing fatigue and weakness in the skeletal muscles. The increased prevalence of this condition boosts the demand for effective treatments. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the prevalence of autoimmune myasthenia gravis in the US is estimated to be 14–40 per 100,000 individuals. Similarly, a study by Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences and University Putra Malaysia estimated the global prevalence at 12.4 people per 100,000.

Explore comprehensive insights into the myasthenia gravis treatment market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11980&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the myasthenia gravis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., and Biogen Idec. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance patient-centered care. For instance, in April 2023, Huma Therapeutics partnered with UCB S.A. to provide digital health solutions for managing myasthenia gravis.

Trends in the Market

The forecast period is expected to see trends such as digital therapeutics, collaborative research initiatives, patient-centric approaches, real-world evidence utilization, and long-term safety monitoring. These trends aim to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes in the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

Segments:

• By Treatment: Medication, Surgery, Other Treatments

• By Medication Type: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Other Medication Types

• By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the myasthenia gravis treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

