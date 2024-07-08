Miniature Ball Bearings Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Miniature Ball Bearings Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Miniature Ball Bearings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global miniature ball bearings market is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2023 to $2.05 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in electric vehicles, medical robotics, industry 4.0, and smart manufacturing.

Growing Demand in the Automotive Sector Boosts Market Growth

The growing demand in the automotive sector is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the miniature ball bearings market. Miniature ball bearings are essential components in various parts of vehicles, enabling smooth rotation, reducing friction, and supporting the moving parts within vehicle systems. According to Statistics Canada, the total number of registered road motor vehicles in Canada climbed to 26.2 million in 2021, a 1.9% rise over 2020. Further, the International Energy Agency reported that electric car sales set a new high in 2021, climbing by 4% and doubling to 6.6 million compared to 2020. The growing adoption of electric vehicles will drive the growth of the miniature ball bearings market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the miniature ball bearings market include Schaeffler Group USA Inc., United States Ball Corp., AB SKF, The MinebeaMitsumi Group, NSK Ltd., NTN Corporation, and more. These companies focus on developing innovative solutions to meet customer needs. For instance, in August 2022, AB SKF launched a new hybrid deep groove ball bearing designed to provide more power from miniature motors, featuring a high-performance two-piece polymer cage.

Segments:

• Product: Open Miniature Ball Bearing, Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearing, Other Products

• Specificity: Speed, Load Conditions, Size Availability, Accessibility Requirements

• Application: Small Motors, Information And Telecommunications Equipment, Instrumentation And Semiconductor Equipment, Household Electrical Appliances, Medical, Industrial, Machine Tools, Robotics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the miniature ball bearings market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the miniature ball bearings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

