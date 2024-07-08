Hydrogen Peroxide Market Landscape Key Developments and Strategic Moves

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pulp and Paper, Wastewater Treatment, Textile, Mining, Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global hydrogen peroxide market is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing from $5.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

The market's expansion is driven by increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry, widespread applications of hydrogen peroxide across various sectors, and rising healthcare industry utilization. However, concerns regarding health and environmental risks associated with hydrogen peroxide are anticipated to hinder market growth. Conversely, growing demand for hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment presents new growth opportunities for the market.

Pulp & Paper Segment Dominance:

The pulp and paper segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market revenue, and is expected to maintain this dominant position throughout the forecast period. The segment benefits from hydrogen peroxide's use in commercial processes and as a disinfectant, fostering substantial growth prospects.

Asia-Pacific Leading Market Growth:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of global hydrogen peroxide revenue, and is forecasted to continue its leadership with the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. Increased demand in pharmaceuticals and healthcare is driving chemical consumption and boosting the hydrogen peroxide market in the region. The report also covers North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Industry Players:

The report profiles major players in the global hydrogen peroxide market, including Indian Peroxide Ltd., Cleartech Industries, Solvay, Hansol Chemicals, Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries, Meghmani Finechem Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Ltd., Akzo Nobel, BASF, Kemira Oyj, and National Peroxide Limited. These companies employ strategies such as product launches, geographic expansion, joint ventures, and collaborations to enhance market share and competitive positioning across different regions.

This comprehensive analysis offers insights into operational segments, business performance, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives of leading market players, providing valuable perspectives on the competitive landscape.

