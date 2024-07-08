Bioethanol Market Size, Share, Growth Forecast & Emerging Opportunities

Bioethanol Industry Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research's recent report, "Bioethanol Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," reveals that the global bioethanol market was valued at $5,652 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $9,544 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022. The transportation segment dominated the market, holding four-fifths of the total market share.

The market's growth is primarily driven by rising demand from the transportation sector, spurred by biofuel mandates and growing environmental concerns regarding pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. However, challenges such as food scarcity concerns due to the use of food crops for bioethanol production and high initial production costs of cellulosic ethanol may hinder market growth. Nonetheless, opportunities are expected to arise with the introduction of second- and third-generation biofuels.

Key findings from the study include significant growth expected in the industrial beets segment, North America leading in revenue generation in 2015, and Brazil maintaining dominance in the LAMEA bioethanol market throughout the forecast period. The transportation segment continues to hold the highest market share, with first-generation bioethanol leading both in value and volume. The cellulosic ethanol segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by efforts to expand bioethanol production capacities in countries like China, Thailand, and India. Major players in the bioethanol market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, POET LLC., Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC., BP plc., and others.

