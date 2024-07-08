2024 Report: Calgary Parging Shares Insights on Stucco & Parging Industry Trends
We've seen a significant shift towards EIFS in the commercial sector due to its superior insulation properties. However, the rise in woodpecker damage has led to the development of protective siding.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary Parging, a stucco and parging company founded by Rini Asani, has released an informative article on the latest trends, pricing, and innovations in Calgary's stucco industry. The article, titled "Stucco Trends, Pricing & Brand Popularity in Calgary," provides valuable insights for homeowners and business owners looking to install or repair stucco exteriors.
Cement Stucco Dominates Residential, EIFS Leads Commercial
Based on Calgary Parging's extensive experience with over 5,000 stucco installations, cement stucco with an acrylic finish remains the top choice for 87% of residential properties. However, EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finish System) is gaining popularity in the commercial sector due to its insulation properties. Adex Systems Inc., Sto Corp, and Dryvit brands lead the market, with Adex Systems Inc. outperforming its competitors.
Woodpeckers Continue to Cause Headaches for Homeowners in Calgary
Calgary Parging's data reveals that improper installation of rain gutters, eaves, or flashing accounts for 30% of residential stucco repairs. Other common issues include worn-out stucco, woodpecker damage, and new window installation. For commercial properties, signage changes and property updates are the primary reasons for repairs.
Stucco repair costs in Calgary range from $300 to $4,000 for residential properties, with woodpecker patch repairs starting at $600 and window-related repairs averaging between $600 and $1,200 per window. Stucco replacement costs vary depending on the property type and size, with prices ranging from $12,000 to $90,000.
Aesthetic Stucco Trends and Woodpecker-Proofing Technology
Calgary homeowners are gravitating towards cleaner, simpler designs with grey color palettes. In terms of innovation, woodpecker-proofed stucco, particularly Adex Graphexcoat, has gained traction due to its durability and cost-effectiveness. This graphene-reinforced coating offers superior protection against bird damage compared to other similar systems.
