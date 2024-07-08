Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Next-Generation Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Next-Generation Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation data storage market encompasses cutting-edge storage products and services designed to manage vast amounts of data, including unstructured data, efficiently. These technologies enable faster data recovery and ensure reliable data preservation.

Market Size and Growth

The next-generation data storage market size has witnessed rapid growth, expanding from $80.74 billion in 2023 to $89.36 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.7%. This growth is driven by increasing data volumes, digital transformation initiatives, the need for faster data retrieval, heightened data security concerns, and demand for cost-effective storage solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $136.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of edge computing, focus on energy-efficient storage solutions, advancements in quantum computing, stringent data compliance regulations, and enhanced security measures.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global next-generation data storage market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12094&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the next-generation data storage market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, and others. These players are actively innovating to enhance storage capabilities, security, and scalability.

In strategic moves, companies like NetApp and Kyndryl have formed partnerships to develop advanced storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions, expanding their market presence and service offerings.

Segments

1. Type: Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Network (SAN), Other Types

2. Technology: Magnetic Storage, Hybrid Flash Array, Solid State Drive (SSD)

3. Architecture: File-Based, Object-Based, Block Storage

4. Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

5. ndustrial Vertical: BFSI, Government, Retail, IT And Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Media And Entertainment

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the next-generation data storage market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive report.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-data-storage-global-market-report

Next-Generation Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Next-Generation Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on next-generation data storage market size, next-generation data storage market drivers and trends, next-generation data storage market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The next-generation data storage market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report

Hyperscale Data Centers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyperscale-data-centres-global-market-report

Big Data And Analytics Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293