EZ Roof Repair Releases Exclusive Insights on Calgary's Roofing Trends for 2023/2024
EZ Roof Repair's data shows that the average cost of a residential roof replacement in Calgary falls between $8,000 and $46,000, with an average of $12,800. Roof repairs range from $450 to $7,500”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Roof Repair, a leading roofing company in Calgary run by expert roofer Sokol Preka, has released an insightful article on the latest roofing trends and innovations shaping the industry in Calgary and surrounding cities like Airdrie, Chestermere, Okotoks, and Cochrane.
The article, titled "Calgary's Roofing Insights: Cost, Popularity & Innovation," provides a comprehensive look at the roofing landscape in the region.
Popular Shingle Options for Homeowners
It reveals that asphalt shingles remain the most popular choice for residential properties, with IKO, Owen's Corning, and Malarkey shingle brands leading the market. However, the eco-friendly Euroshield rubber product is gaining traction due to its durability, low carbon footprint, and curb appeal.
Commercial Roofing Trends
In the commercial sector, SBS and EPDM flat roofing dominate the market, with an increasing demand for PVC and TPO options. The article also highlights the importance of water shedding and the growing trend of adding slope to commercial flat roofs to improve longevity.
What You Need to Know About Roofing Costs in Calgary
EZ Roof Repair's data shows that the average cost of a residential roof replacement in Calgary falls between $8,000 and $46,000, with an average of $12,800. Roof repairs range from $450 to $7,500, averaging around $2,800 for residential properties and $9,500 for commercial properties.
The article also delves into the aesthetic trends in roofing, with homeowners preferring thicker materials and darker colors, while commercial properties lean towards white roofs for their energy efficiency benefits.
Looking towards the future, Sokol Preka believes that the roofing industry will increasingly focus on renewable energy solutions, such as solar shingles and improved solar panel systems. "Roofing won't just be weather protection, but an integral part of the building operation and key to its energy consumption," he states.
All journalists and roofing enthusiasts can learn more about Calgary's roofing trends, costs, and innovations, visit EZ Roof Repair's blog at https://ezroofrepaircalgary.ca/roofing-calgary-trends/.
About EZ Roof Repair:
EZ Roof Repair is a roofing company serving Calgary and the surrounding areas. With expert roofer Sokol Preka at the helm, the company offers top-quality roofing services for both residential and commercial properties.
