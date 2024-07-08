Myocardial Infarction Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Myocardial Infarction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Myocardial Infarction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The myocardial infarction market has shown significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. It is anticipated to grow from $1.9 billion in 2023 to $2.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is driven by various factors including global health initiatives and advancements in cardiovascular treatments and technologies.

Increasing Number of Smokers Drives Market Growth

The increasing number of smokers is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the myocardial infarction market. Cigarette smoke contains chemicals that cause blood to thicken and clot, leading to myocardial infarction. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, in September 2023, the percentage of current smokers among the UK population aged 25 to 34 years increased to 16.3%, up from 15.8% the previous year. This rise in smoking prevalence is expected to propel market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global myocardial infarction market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12164&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the myocardial infarction market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, and Sanofi SA, among others. These companies are focusing on developing advanced devices and technologies to enhance patient care and management.

For instance, Abiomed received FDA approval for its Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist in October 2022. This device, implanted via the internal jugular vein, features dual-sensor technology for optimal patient management and is designed for native heart recovery.

Segments:

• Drug Class: Antiplatelet Agents, Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors, Antithrombotic Agents, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, Vasodilators, Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Angiotensin-receptor Blockers, Analgesics, Thrombolytics

• Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the myocardial infarction market in 2023, with Europe expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/myocardial-infarction-global-market-report

Myocardial Infarction Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Myocardial Infarction Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on myocardial infarction market size, myocardial infarction market drivers and trends, myocardial infarction market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The myocardial infarction market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cough Remedies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cough-remedies-global-market-report

Dental Fluoride Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-fluoride-treatment-global-market-report

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Laboratory Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-to-consumer-dtc-laboratory-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293