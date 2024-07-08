Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $17.19 Billion by 2028

Monolithic Microwave IC Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) market is projected to grow from $9.91 billion in 2023 to $11.16 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.7%. Despite challenges from global economic fluctuations, the market is anticipated to reach $17.19 billion by 2028, driven by increased bandwidth requirements, environmental sensing, and the rising adoption of IoT connectivity.

Increased Defense Spending Drives Market Growth

Increased defense spending is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the MMIC market, facilitating the development of advanced RF and microwave applications like radar and electronic warfare. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, world military spending reached an all-time high of $2.1 trillion in 2021, highlighting the potential for continued investment in advanced MMIC technologies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Renesas Electronics Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are focusing on advanced technology, such as chip-scale packaging, to enhance performance and miniaturize component size. For example, Marki Microwave launched GaAs MMIC-based equalizers and attenuators in April 2022, leveraging their CSP platform to improve electrical performance and reduce size.

Technological Advancements and Major Trends

Major trends in the MMIC market include eco-friendly manufacturing, integration with AI and machine learning, technological advancements in silicon photonics, and advanced packaging technologies. These innovations are set to drive the market forward by optimizing size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C).

Monolithic Microwave IC Global Market Segments:

• Component: Power Amplifiers, Low-noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters, Mixers, Voltage-controlled Oscillators, Frequency Multipliers

• Type of Material: Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, Indium Gallium Phosphide, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Nitride

• Frequency Band: W Band, V Band, L Band, Ka-Band, S-Band, K Band, C Band, Ku Band, X Band

• Technology: Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor, High Electron Mobility Transistor, Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor, Metal-Oxide Semiconductor

• Application: Consumer Or Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, CATV And Wired Broadband, Test And Measurement, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the MMIC market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. North America is also projected to see significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increased defense spending. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Monolithic Microwave IC Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Monolithic Microwave IC Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on monolithic microwave IC market size, monolithic microwave IC market drivers and trends, monolithic microwave IC market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The monolithic microwave IC market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

