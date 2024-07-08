Microbiological Testing of Water Market Set to Expand, Forecasted to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2028

Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microbiological testing of water market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $1.82 billion in 2023 to $1.97 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. It will grow to $2.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising awareness of waterborne diseases, environmental concerns, and the impact of urbanization and industrialization.

Rising Concerns Over Waterborne Diseases Propel Market Growth

The prevalence of waterborne diseases has heightened the demand for microbiological testing of water sources. This testing helps ensure safe drinking water by detecting and quantifying microorganisms that pose health risks. For example, according to the Waterborne Disease Risk Assessment Program's 2021 Annual Report by the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, cases of Giardiasis and cryptosporidiosis increased significantly in 2021 compared to 2020, underscoring the critical need for effective water testing protocols.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and 3M are focusing on product innovations to enhance testing efficiency and accuracy. For instance, Bluephage introduced the ENUMERA Rapid Quantitative Kit BPF-SE, a cutting-edge solution for detecting fecal and viral indicators in water. This innovation simplifies testing processes and provides real-time monitoring capabilities, contributing to public health protection.

Market Segments

Type: Instruments, Reagents And Test Kits

Pathogen Type: Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Clostridium, Vibrio

Water Type: Drinking And Bottle, Industrial Water

Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Food, Clinical, Environmental, Chemical And Material, Energy

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the microbiological testing of water market, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive market report.

Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microbiological testing of water market size, microbiological testing of water market drivers and trends, microbiological testing of water market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The microbiological testing of water market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

