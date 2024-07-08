Nerve Repair and Regenerative Market Set for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach $14.98 Billion by 2028

Nerve Repair And Regenerative Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nerve repair and regenerative market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, with projections indicating significant expansion in the coming years. Starting from $8.96 billion in 2023, the market is expected to grow to $9.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including increased incidences of nerve injuries, an aging population susceptible to neurodegenerative diseases, rise in peripheral nerve surgeries, heightened awareness and diagnosis rates, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Drivers of Market Growth

The nerve repair and regenerative market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $14.98 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Key drivers in the forecast period include advancements in stem cell therapies, rising sports-related nerve injuries, development of gene therapy approaches, government initiatives targeting rare diseases, and the adoption of patient-centric healthcare models.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the nerve repair and regenerative market include Neuronetics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC., Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation. These players focus on strategic partnerships and innovative product developments to strengthen their market presence.

Trends in the Forecast Period

Innovative trends shaping the market include advancements in neurostimulation technologies, the use of stem cells for nerve regeneration, integration of nanotechnology in nerve repair, strategic collaborations, and the convergence of bioengineering with robotics.

Market Segments

Product Types: Biomaterials, Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

Applications: Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy, Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries, Other Applications

End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Research and Academic Institutions, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Regional Insights

North America dominated the nerve repair and regenerative market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and technological innovations. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising patient awareness.

