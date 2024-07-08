Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-thermal pasteurization market size has grown exponentially in recent years, from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $2.29 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. This growth is attributed to government support for innovation, increased consumer awareness about food safety, and the rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, among other factors.

Exponential Growth Expected in the Next Few Years

The non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $4.78 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.1%. Factors driving this growth include market expansion strategies, environmental sustainability concerns, and the global shift towards plant-based and vegan foods.

Key Drivers and Market Trends

The market is witnessing significant adoption of pulsed electric field (PEF) technology, high-pressure processing (HPP), irradiation techniques, advancements in UV-c technology, and microwave-assisted thermal sterilization (MATS). These innovations are aimed at enhancing food safety and extending shelf life without compromising nutritional value.

Major Players in the Market

Key players such as Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group, Syntegon, and JBT Corporation are focusing on developing advanced and compact pasteurization solutions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, IDD Process & Packaging recently launched the RP-1 Rotary Pasteurizer, tailored for small brewers and craft beverage producers, showcasing advancements in pasteurization technology.

Market Segments

•Technique: High-Pressure Processing, Pulse Electric Field, Microwave Volumetric Heating, Ultrasonic, Irradiation, Other Techniques

•Form: Solid, Liquid

•Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America led the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-thermal pasteurization market size, non-thermal pasteurization market drivers and trends, non-thermal pasteurization market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-thermal pasteurization market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

