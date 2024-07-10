Polaryx Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Ronald Moss as CMO and G. Michael Landis as CFO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaryx Therapeutics, a late-stage clinical biotech company developing drugs for lysosomal storage diseases, announces the appointment of Ronald Moss, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, and G. Michael Landis, CPA as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Moss is a highly respected clinical development executive with a successful track record of managing clinical programs, including neurological indications, from early stage to approval. Mr. Landis is an accomplished financial executive who holds an over 25-year track record of public company expertise, capital market transactions, investor relations, and financial reporting.
“We are very pleased that Ron and Mike, two seasoned executives, are joining our team as Polaryx’s new CMO and CFO,” said Alex Yang, JD, LLM, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Polaryx, “Ron will provide critical oversight and management for the impending launch of our pivotal clinical studies in highly unmet lysosomal storage disorders, particularly with CLN2 and CLN3 indications. The addition of Mike to our leadership team will be instrumental in aligning our growth strategies towards key milestones. We believe their inclusion will provide significant leadership and guidance in vital roles for Polaryx’s upcoming phase in the development of drug commercialization, partnering, and listing opportunities.”
Dr. Ronald Moss
Dr. Moss is a board-certified allergist/immunologist and brings over 30 years of experience leading the clinical development of high-value pipelines that resulted in regulatory approvals and strategic alliances. Prior to joining Polaryx, Dr. Moss was most recently the Chief Executive Officer at Red Queen Therapeutics where he led clinical and preclinical research, business development, corporate strategy, and intellectual property management. Dr. Moss has held various executive roles of increasing responsibilities at Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Ansun Biopharma, Nexbio, Telos Pharmaceuticals, and Merck & Co., and oversaw clinical programs across multiple therapeutic areas. In addition to his executive roles, Dr. Moss also serves as a Director on the Board of Biosortia Pharmaceuticals. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Chicago Medical School and completed his residency in pediatrics at the State University of New York at Stony Brooks. He also completed his extensive post-doctoral fellowship training in Allergy and Immunology at the National Institute of Health.
“I am delighted to join the incredible team at Polaryx. We have a real opportunity to address unmet needs by developing therapies for patients and families living with lysosomal storage disorders. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate Polaryx’s pipeline development and important work in the clinic,” said Dr. Moss.
G. Michael Landis
Immediately prior to joining Polaryx, Mr. Landis was Chief Financial Officer at Epygenix Therapeutics, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that was acquired in April 2024. Mr. Landis was also the Chief Financial Officer at Avisa Diagnostics Inc., a medical device company, where he was responsible for strategic and tactical finance initiatives and was directly involved with investor relations and capital-raising activities. He also served as Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer at Lannett Company Inc., a pharmaceutical company, where he led acquisitions and related financing activities, and was a member of the executive team that successfully completed a $1.2 billion acquisition. Mr. Landis was also actively involved in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process in previous financial leadership roles at companies including Akrion Inc. and AlliedBarton Security Services, LLC. Mr. Landis has worked at various other publicly traded companies after beginning his career within the Big Four public accounting firms.
“I am very excited to join Polaryx at this pivotal stage for the company and be able to share my financial expertise as it transitions into its next phase of clinical development towards future commercialization,” said Mr. Landis. “I look forward to being part of a team committed to bringing safe and effective therapies to patients and families living with rare inherited metabolic disorders.”
About Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs)
Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are a group of rare inherited metabolic diseases characterized by the abnormal accumulation of toxic materials such as cellular fats or sugars as a result of enzyme deficiencies. This build-up can affect various parts of the body, including the brain, central nervous system (CNS), and skeletal system. LSD is estimated to affect one in every 5,000 live births, and there is currently no approved treatment for many LSDs.
About Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.
Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotech company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx aims to address unmet needs and accelerate the availability of treatments for patients and families affected by LSDs. Polaryx’s pipeline includes uniquely formulated New Chemical Entities (NCE) and repurposed drugs. Currently, Polaryx is preparing to launch a clinical trial to validate the safety and efficacy of its lead drug candidate, PLX-200.
For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.
