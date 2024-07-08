Ann Liguori Celebrates New Book 'Life on The Green' By Hatherleigh Press
The entrepreneur, philanthropist and Ibkul Athleisure Apparel Global Ambassador adds multi-time author to her Media resume with 2nd BookNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports media maven, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ann Liguori celebrated the release of her new book, “Life on the Green: Lessons and Wisdom from Legends of Golf” at Canoe Place in Hampton Bays with friends and well-wishers.
The radio and TV personality, who is a leading authority in both sports and business, continues to showcase her diverse talents and skills with her latest book published by Hatherleigh Press. The sequel to her 2007 book, “A Passion for Golf, Celebrity Musings about the Game,' Life on the Green” contains all-new interviews conducted by Ann with a dozen of legends of Golf including Amy Alcott, Ben Crenshaw, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Dottie Pepper, Gary Player, Renee Powell, Annika Sorenstam, Jan Stephenson and Tom Watson.
Available in multiple formats (ISBN: 1578269784), further details of Life on the Green available through Amazon are available by following this link: https://bit.ly/4cDrLao
Notable Attendees included: Ann Liguori, Scott Vallary, Daniel Liguori, Don Clavin, Margaret Clavin, Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Eric Demarchelier, Catherine Demarchelier, Larry Pine, Margaret Pine, Joe Kundrat, Nancy Stone, Greg D'Elia, Therese Flaherty, Bill McCuddy.
About Ann Liguori:
Ann's history-making career includes being the first woman to host a call-in sport’s show on WFAN-NY, where she hosted the weekly ‘Hey Liguori, What’s the Story’ sports call-in talk show for 25 years. Now she is the host of ‘Talking Golf with Ann Liguori,’ on WFAN-NY on Sundays, 8:00am - 9:00am, and 'Sports Innerview' every Saturday morning, 7:00am - 8:00am on WLIW-FM, as well as the popular 'Golf Innerview' podcast, heard weekly on audio boom, First Call Golf Business Media platform and online. Her ‘Sports Innerview’ cable archives feature Ann’s TV interviews with legends in sports.
Ann travels extensively to cover The Masters, the PGA Championships, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, Ryder Cups and LPGA Tour and PGA Tour events. She also hosts and produces radio and television shows promoting links gems in Ireland for Tourism Ireland.
Her accomplishments have been highlighted with a Gracie Award, which was presented by the Alliance for Women in Media to celebrate and honor programming created for women, by women, and about women, and dozens of Telly Awards and Int'l Network of Golf Media Awards for excellence with her radio and television shows.
Ann was recently inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame, joining Mets star Keith Hernandez and NBA star Danny Green into the prestigious Hall of Fame.
Ann is the Global Brand Ambassador for IBKUL, which has grown significantly since she joined in March 2021. The apparel line features tops, skorts, shorts, dresses, and pants with UPF 50 sunscreen protection and ICEFIL technology which cools your body temperature several degrees in hot and humid conditions.
Ann’s charitable efforts are most important to her. The Ann Liguori Foundation recently organized their 26th ALF Charity Golf Classic, raising money for a variety of organizations that focus on cancer research and care. Each year, Ann hosts the charity golf tourney at a prestigious course in The Hamptons. This past May's charity tournament was held at Friar's Head.
The Foundation also supports scholarships and mentorship programs for students working to pursue a career in sports media.
Ann joins Barbara Nicklaus, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Ernie Els and other notables in golf as a recipient of the MET Golf Writers 'Winnie Palmer' National Award for her charitable efforts.
