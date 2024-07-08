Groundbreaking Ceremony for EVER @ Heritage Valley with Mayor Amarjeet Sohi

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9:00 a.m. | July 10, 2024 | Live in-person event



On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, EVER Real Estate Developments will celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of EVER @ Heritage Valley, a transformative mixed-use development located at James Mowatt Trail and 26th Avenue in Heritage Valley. This development, set to redefine urban living, will feature a residential building and a single-storey CRU complex, offering essential services and residential units amidst a vibrant community setting.

The 16,303 SF main-level retail space is fully reserved and will house essential services such as a Medical Clinic, Pharmacy, Dental Clinic, Personal Services, Restaurant, and Daycare, catering to the needs of local residents.

The Azure, the inaugural multifamily complex by EVER Real Estate Developments, stands as a six-story beacon of convenience and community living. With 95 units comprising spacious 1BR, 2BR, 3BR, and studio options, each unit boasts balconies and access to underground parking. Designed with affordability in mind, The Azure not only meets housing demands but enhances quality-of-life with on-site daycare, balconies for every unit, and walkable paths connecting seamlessly to surrounding neighborhoods. Residents will enjoy easy access to grocery stores, public transit, and scenic parkland with walking trails and a pond, fostering a balanced urban lifestyle.

This groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone for EVER Real Estate Developments, showcasing their commitment to community-centric development and sustainable growth.

9:30 - Ceremonial ‘shovel’ event 9:35 - Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton - Introduction, Vision of Edmonton Expansion 9:40 – Jennifer Rice, City Councillor - Introduction, Vision for Heritage Valley and South Edmonton 9:45 - Bijan Mannani, Partner and CEO, EVER RED - Short overview of all project’s significant milestones - EVER @ Heritage Valley development overview - Introduction of Multifamily Projects; The Azure, The Luminary, Rhodium 9:55 - Danya LeBlanc, Marketing Manager, EVER RED - EVER Excellence Foundation Update - Closing Statements and Gratitude

LOCATION

EVER @ Heritage Valley

11804 26 Avenue SW

Edmonton, AB T6W 0C8

VISUALS

Explore the full gallery of project renderings here and view the site plan in detail in our brochure here.

ABOUT: EVER Real Estate Developments Ltd. (EVER RED)

Founded in March 2021, the company has quickly become established as a leader in commercial real estate development in Edmonton, with six commercial developments in the pipeline, three of which will be complete before the end of the year. Guided by our forward-thinking ethos, each project and space is perceived as possessing distinct, untapped potential. Emerging market trends are closely monitored, and our agile and adaptable approach shapes developments that defy convention, captivate the urban landscape, and promise a lasting impact for generations to come.

The ownership group consists of partners Sam Narayan, President, Bijan Mannani, CEO, and Rahim Rahemtullah, VP Sales and Marketing. Outside of commercial development, the team has committed a triple bottom line approach to business with the launch of EVER Excellence Foundation in September 2022. Giving back is not just a value we hold; it's deeply ingrained in our company's ethos. Since its inception, the endowment fund has raised over $347,500 in capital commitments until 2025.

Companies under management include EVER RED, RE/MAX Excellence and RE/MAX Excellence Commercial Division. The real estate brokerage has over 200 associates, is the number one office in City of Edmonton (by sales volume 2018-2023), and is home to the #1 RE/MAX Commercial Team in the World (by commission 2017-2019, 2023).

MEDIA CONTACT: Please contact Danya to coordinate attendance.

Danya LeBlanc

Marketing Manager

Danya.l@everred.ca

780 718 9156