New Multimodal Pain Management Strategy Slashes Opioid Use and Boosts Patient Satisfaction After Hand Surgery
PHILADELPHIA,, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study has revealed that a multimodal pain management approach, combining non-opioid medications with minimal opioid use, significantly reduces opioid consumption and increases patient satisfaction following hand surgery. This innovative strategy presents a safer alternative to traditional opioid-only regimens, effectively managing pain while addressing the opioid crisis head-on.
The study titled "Multimodal Pain Management After Outpatient Orthopedic Hand Surgery: A Prospective Randomized Trial" investigates the efficacy of a multimodal pain regimen versus a traditional opioid-only regimen in managing postoperative pain. The study was funded by the Rothman Opioid Foundation.
The key finding is that patients receiving a multimodal approach, including acetaminophen and naproxen alongside a small amount of oxycodone for severe pain, consumed significantly fewer opioids and reported higher satisfaction with their pain management.
“This suggests that multimodal pain regimens can effectively reduce opioid use without compromising pain control, offering a safer and more satisfactory pain management strategy for postoperative patients,” says Dr. Asif Ilyas, co-author of the study. He is President of The Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education (Rothman Opioid Foundation) in Philadelphia, a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, and an Associate Dean of Clinical Research at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania.
In addition to Ilyas, co-authors include Padmaja Sundaram, Kyle Plusch, Alexis Kasper, and Dr. Christopher Jones of the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA. The complete study can be found here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38313605/
About the Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education.
The Rothman Orthopaedic Foundation, for short, is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to raising awareness of the ongoing opioid crisis, educating physicians and patients on safe opioid prescribing and use – respectively, and advising policymakers on sound opioid and pain management policy. Most importantly, the Rothman Opioid Foundation performs and supports the highest quality research on opioids and alternative pain modalities to yield findings that can better inform patients, physicians, and the greater healthcare community in the most evidenced-based pain management strategies while working to mitigate opioid abuse and addiction.
Steven Infanti
Steven Infanti
