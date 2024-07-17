Medical Cannabis is a Growing Remedy for Chronic Orthopedic Pain, Study Reveals
PHILADELPHIA,, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- )--In a recent study, researchers identified that patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain are increasingly turning to medical cannabis for relief, particularly for low back pain. As more states embrace medical cannabis as a viable alternative to opioids, this research highlights a pivotal shift in pain management strategies.
The study "Understanding the Orthopedic Conditions for Which Patients Are Seeking Medical Cannabis Certification" investigates the specific orthopedic conditions prompting patients to seek medical cannabis (MC) certification. It aims to enhance the understanding of orthopedic patients' perspectives on MC as an alternative for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain. The Rothman Opioid Foundation organized and funded the study.
The key finding of the study is that patients most frequently sought medical cannabis certification for spinal complaints, particularly low back pain (56%) and neck pain (21%). Women were more likely to seek certification than men, and most patients were over 65. Additionally, these patients reported significantly lower physical and mental health quality of life scores compared to the general US population, highlighting the potential impact of chronic musculoskeletal pain on overall health.
“Patients with chronic orthopedic pain, particularly those suffering from low back and neck pain, are increasingly seeking medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional pain management methods," said Dr. Asif Ilyas, co-author of the study. He is President of The Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education (Rothman Opioid Foundation) in Philadelphia, a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, and an Associate Dean of Clinical Research at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania. "Our findings underscore a significant shift in how patients are managing their pain and highlight the need for further research into the efficacy and safety of medical cannabis in treating chronic musculoskeletal conditions."
Co-authors include Juliet Chung from the Penn State College of Medicine, Dr. Yusuf Mahmoud from the Rothman Opioid Foundation, and Dr. Ari Greis of the Department of Medical Cannabis, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia.
A copy of the study can be found here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38406133/
About the Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education.
The Rothman Orthopaedic Foundation, for short, is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to raising awareness of the ongoing opioid crisis, educating physicians and patients on safe opioid prescribing and use – respectively, and advising policymakers on sound opioid and pain management policy. Most importantly, the Rothman Opioid Foundation performs and supports the highest quality research on opioids and alternative pain modalities to yield findings that can better inform patients, physicians, and the greater healthcare community in the most evidenced-based pain management strategies while working to mitigate opioid abuse and addiction.
Steven Infanti
