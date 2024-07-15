Study Finds That Watching A 5-Minute Video Slashes Opioid Use After Knee Surgery
PHILADELPHIA,, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study found that a simple 5-minute preoperative video can reduce opioid consumption by 30% in the first week following knee replacement surgery. This simple yet innovative approach not only curbs opioid use without increasing pain but also offers a cost-effective and accessible solution to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.
The study titled "The Efficacy of Preoperative Video-Based Opioid Counseling on Postoperative Opioid Consumption After Total Knee Arthroplasty" focuses on the reduction in opioid use by utilizing a pre-recorded message to patients about to undergo knee replacement surgery by reviewing the risks and benefits of opioids and the use of alternative pain management strategies post-operatively.
The key finding is that patients who received a 5-minute preoperative video counseling session consumed 30% fewer opioids in the first week post-surgery compared to those who did not, without experiencing an increase in their pain levels. This suggests that brief, easy-to-create, and accessible video education can play a crucial role in combating the opioid crisis by educating patients on opioids and encouraging patients to be more proactive in their postoperative pain management. The researchers note that this innovative and practical method holds promise for broader application across various surgical procedures, potentially transforming patient care and pain management practices.
“This ﬁnding suggests that there is a role for video-based patient education in the perioperative period to decrease opioid overconsumption and misuse in the future,” says Dr. Asif Ilyas, a co-author of the study. He is President of The Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education (Rothman Opioid Foundation) in Philadelphia, a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, and an Associate Dean of Clinical Research at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania.
The study was funded by the Rothman Opioid Foundation. Study co-authors included Arlene Maheu, Alexandra Hohmann, Nicholas Cozzarelli, Dr. Irfan Khan, Dr. William Hozack, and Dr. Jess Lonner, members of the Department of Adult Reconstruction, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The study appears in The Journal of Arthroplasty. Download a copy of the study here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38403081/
About the Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education.
The Rothman Orthopaedic Foundation, for short, is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to raising awareness of the ongoing opioid crisis, educating physicians and patients on safe opioid prescribing and use – respectively, and advising policymakers on sound opioid and pain management policy. Most importantly, the Rothman Opioid Foundation performs and supports the highest quality research on opioids and alternative pain modalities to yield findings that can better inform patients, physicians, and the greater healthcare community in the most evidenced-based pain management strategies while working to mitigate opioid abuse and addiction.
