Comer Seeks Transcribed Interview with President Biden’s Physician

WASHINGTON—Following evidence of President Joe Biden’s declining mental state, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is calling on President Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, to appear for a transcribed interview regarding his medical assessments of President Biden and his private endeavors with the Biden family’s business schemes. Chairman Comer also is requesting Dr. O’Connor produce all documents and communications in his possession related to his involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity.

“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell. Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency …’ Recently, it was reported that you have ‘never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test.’ The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family,” wrote Chairman Comer.

Amid reports President Biden has “lost all independence,” on July 3, 2024, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated she spoke with Dr. O’Connor and that President Biden has not been evaluated since February of this year. Yet on a phone call with Democratic governors the same day, President Biden “told the assembled governors he was checked out by a doctor and that everything was fine.” Prior to his current position, Dr. O’Connor was involved with the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. Recent evidence obtained by the Committee shows Dr. O’Connor’s and James Biden’s involvement with Americore Health, LLC, a company that operated rural hospitals and is currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings. James Biden, the President’s brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress. James Biden received payments for $400,000 and $200,000, characterized as loans, from the company that were wired directly to his bank account “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” During his transcribed interview, James Biden confirmed Dr. O’Connor provided him counsel in connection with the alleged work he was performing for Americore.

“You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the President’s ability to perform his job,” continued Chairman Comer. “The statements by the White House Press Secretary and President Biden appear inconsistent, and the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your role at the White House at this time. Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve. To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden. Additionally, the Committee requests you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee counsel.”

