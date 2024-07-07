Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market Set to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2025: Allied Market Research

Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market AMR

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market was valued at $2,646 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,918 million at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global coffee market witnessed a change in trend with Nespresso's introduction of the concept of premium portioned coffee. Coffee pods also known as pads require slow-pressure, almost drip system to brew. Coffee capsules are designed to withstand the high pressure of a capsule coffee machine to effectively brew the product contained inside. These capsules are available in plastic containers with an aluminum foil seal, with ground coffee inside them.

Increase in demand and rise in consumption of premium coffee are anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market. In addition to this, boost in retail coffee outlets is expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market growth. Factors such as increase in urban population, busy lifestyle of consumers coupled with convenience provided by these products, are projected fuel the demand for coffee pods and capsules. However, rise in product prices is expected to hamper the growth of Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market during the forecast period. In addition, governmental concerns regarding the usage of plastics in coffee pods and capsules is anticipated to restrain the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market growth in future. The introduction of 100% compostable and recyclable capsules is expected to bring in new opportunities for the players in this market.

Based on product, the market is segmented into soft coffee pods, hard coffee pods and capsules. The capsules segment is estimated to account for the major share in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market.

This segment is also expected to witness high growth of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for a significant market share of 34.1% in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The online stores segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. China and Japan collectively held two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market share. China is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Introduction to the Coffee Pod and Capsule Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

The coffee pod and capsule market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising popularity of convenient and premium coffee products. Coffee pods and capsules, which offer a quick and easy way to brew a single serving of coffee, have gained widespread acceptance among coffee enthusiasts in urban areas. The market encompasses a variety of products, including single-serve pods, capsules compatible with specific coffee machines, and a range of flavors and blends catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Market Drivers and Trends

Several key factors are driving the growth of the coffee pod and capsule market in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles of consumers have led to a growing demand for convenient and quick coffee solutions. The rise of the middle class and higher disposable incomes have spurred the consumption of premium coffee products, with coffee pods and capsules being perceived as high-quality and consistent in flavor. Technological advancements in coffee machines and packaging have improved the ease of use and freshness of coffee pods, further boosting their popularity. Additionally, the influence of Western coffee culture and the growing number of coffee shops and cafes in the region have contributed to the increased adoption of coffee pods and capsules. There is also a trend towards sustainability, with consumers showing interest in recyclable and eco-friendly coffee pods.

Regional Insights

The coffee pod and capsule market in the Asia-Pacific region varies across different countries. In Japan, a mature coffee market, there is a strong preference for high-quality and specialty coffee pods, driven by a culture of connoisseurship and attention to detail in coffee preparation. China, with its rapidly growing middle class and evolving coffee culture, presents significant growth potential, with increasing demand for premium and convenient coffee options. In Australia and New Zealand, where coffee culture is deeply ingrained, consumers are embracing coffee pods for their convenience without compromising on quality. Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia are witnessing a surge in demand for coffee pods and capsules, fueled by urbanization and the influence of global coffee trends. Each market offers unique opportunities and challenges, reflecting local consumer behaviors and preferences.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the growth prospects, the coffee pod and capsule market in the Asia-Pacific region faces several challenges. Environmental concerns regarding the disposal of single-use coffee pods and capsules are prompting consumers and regulators to push for more sustainable solutions. The high cost of coffee pods compared to traditional coffee brewing methods can be a barrier for some consumers. Additionally, market penetration is limited in rural areas where traditional coffee preparation methods are more prevalent. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and differentiation. Companies can focus on developing eco-friendly and biodegradable coffee pods to address environmental concerns. Expanding product offerings to include a wider variety of flavors and blends can attract a broader consumer base. Collaborating with local coffee producers and leveraging digital marketing strategies can enhance market reach and consumer engagement.

The coffee pod and capsule market in the Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth potential, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising popularity of convenient and premium coffee products. By understanding regional nuances and addressing specific market needs, companies can effectively capitalize on the growing demand for coffee pods and capsules. Emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and quality will be key to success in this dynamic and evolving market.

Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market:

• Based on product, revenue of the soft coffee pod market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

• Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.0%.

• China is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 14.0% followed by Vietnam.

• Japan accounted for the highest share of 22% in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market, in 2017.

• Hard coffee pods accounted for 25.7% of Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market share in 2017.

• India is estimated to witness a high CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025.

• In 2017, Vietnam accounted for 14.1% share in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market.

The key players operating in Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market are Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Luigi Lavazza S.P.A, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd, Fresh Brew Co., Urban Brew, Illycafe S.P.A., Pod Pack International and GI.MA. SRL.

