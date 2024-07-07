EsportsNext 2024 Kicks Off with Proclamation of Esports Day in Chicago
Mayor Brandon Johnson Recognizes Esports’ Impact as Conference LaunchesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) proudly presents the EsportsNext 2024 Conference, sponsored by Coca-Cola, highlighting its commitment to advancing the esports industry. Mayor Brandon Johnson has proclaimed July 7, 2024, as Esports Day in Chicago to coincide with the kick-off of this premier event. This proclamation underscores Chicago’s vibrant esports sector, renowned globally for its talent, infrastructure, and substantial community investment.
The proclamation emphasizes Chicago’s local esports ecosystem as a hub of growth and innovation, supporting thriving businesses and engaged communities. Founded by Megan Van Petten in 2017, ESTA has been instrumental in uniting and empowering the esports community, fostering sustainable growth and inclusivity.
The EsportsNext 2024 Conference will take place from July 7 to 9, 2024, with Coca-Cola as the title sponsor. This premier event will bring together global leaders to explore cutting-edge insights, facilitate unparalleled networking opportunities, and host interactive sessions designed to advance esports brands, businesses, educators, players, teams, government offices, and convention and visitors bureaus.
“On July 7th, we recognize and celebrate the tremendous impact of the esports sector on our city and celebrate its continued growth and success," said Megan Van Petten, founder of the Esports Trade Association. "Esports Day in Chicago is an opportunity to champion our vibrant esports and tech ecosystem and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved."
Chicago residents are encouraged to participate in Esports Day and support the various events and activities planned throughout the city. Highlights include an exclusive NASCAR Viewing Party on July 7, the Sneaker Soiree Industry Awards Reception on July 8, and the two-day EsportsNext Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel on July 8 and 9. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading sponsors, uncover new business opportunities, access a wealth of industry information, and celebrate all things esports. Learn more and register today at www.esportsta.org/esportsnext.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry’s continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introduction of new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA’s mission at www.esportsta.org.
