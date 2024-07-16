INNOCN Introduces New Lineup of 27-Inch Gaming Monitors for Prime Day
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN has introduced a new range of 27-inch gaming monitors designed to meet various gaming needs. Models like the 27G1R PLUS and 27G1S Plus offer high-performance features, while the 27G1G Plus combines style with functionality. The 27G1V and 27A1S showcase advanced technology for reliability and improved gaming experiences.
For instance, the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS features a 27-inch 2K display with a 180Hz refresh rate. Originally priced at $199.99, it's now available for $159.99 during Prime Day, with an extra 10% discount using code N6A8426W.
The INNOCN 27G1S Plus boasts a 27-inch 2K display and 240Hz refresh rate, priced at $199.99, saving you $70. You can enjoy an additional 10% off with code 27G1SGMT.
The INNOCN 27G1V offers next-level visuals with a 27-inch 4K display and 144Hz refresh rate, now priced at $299.99 for Prime Day, saving you $80. Use code KLJNOKFR for an extra 10% off.
The INNOCN 27G1G Plus features a 180Hz refresh rate and vibrant visuals, originally priced at $129.49. Save 10% with code 9VG4V2EL.
The versatile INNOCN 27A1S is designed to meet various gaming needs with robust performance and adaptive features. Priced at $599.99, save $30 with code 27A1SOLEDA during Prime Day, bringing the price down to $569.99.
INNOCN gaming monitors are known for their advanced technology, excellent visual quality, and competitive pricing, appealing to both casual gamers and professional esports players.
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
