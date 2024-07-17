INNOCN Exclusive Prime Day Offer featuring the 27G1S Plus Gaming Monitor
Unlock the Ultimate Gaming Experience with the INNOCN 27G1S PlusSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the INNOCN 27G1S Plus, available at a special Prime Day price. Originally priced at $269.99, it's now offered for $199.99 during Prime Day, saving you $70. Use code 27G1SGMT at checkout for an additional 10% discount.
Designed for Gaming Excellence: The INNOCN 27G1S Plus boasts a 27-inch fast IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring smooth gameplay. Its high refresh rate minimizes motion blur, enhancing the gaming experience.
Enhanced Visuals: Enjoy vibrant 2K QHD resolution (2560 x 1440P) for detailed visuals. G-Sync Compatible technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing a seamless gaming experience.
True-to-Life Colors and HDR Support: With a 99% sRGB color gamut and HDR support, the monitor delivers accurate colors and contrast, enhancing the gaming environment with realism.
Versatile Usage: Ideal for gaming and professional tasks, the INNOCN 27G1S Plus is suitable for graphic designers and video editors seeking color accuracy.
Limited-Time Prime Day Offer:
This exclusive offer is available from July 16 to July 17 on Amazon. Explore the INNOCN 27G1S Plus and other monitors on sale to enhance your setup.
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
