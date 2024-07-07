PHILIPPINES, July 7 - Press Release

July 5, 2024 So the Public May Know: Robin Seeks Probe into Costs in New Senate Building Construction Citing the need to maintain the public's trust in the Senate as an institution, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has sought an investigation into the issues surrounding the increased costs in the construction of the New Senate Building (NSB). Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution 1063 directing his Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media to handle the investigation in aid of legislation. "Informing the public of the processes undertaken in the construction of the NSB including the increased costs, is necessary to ensure that the public does not lose its trust in the Senate as an institution," he said. "There is a need to let the public know of the partner contractors if any, and subcontractors of Hilmarc's Construction Corp.," he added. Padilla noted that Senate President Francis Escudero had ordered Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as chairman of the Committee on Accounts to review the cost of the NSB, as it had reportedly increased to P23 billion from an initial P8.9 billion. He added the Committee on Accounts, in its public hearing last July 3, reported that the current total cost of the project is P23.38 billion, of which P8.9 billion is for the core and shell; P2.5 billion for the fit-out; P1.6 billion for land acquisition; and P10.33 billion for works to complete. Padilla noted Sec. 1, Art. XI of the 1987 Constitution states that "public office is a public trust," and public officers and employees must at all times remain "accountable to the people." "Being part of one of the main branches of the government, it is incumbent upon the Senate to set the example of transparency and accountability not only to the entire bureaucracy but more importantly, to the Filipino people," he added. Para Malaman ng Taumbayan: Robin, Paiimbestigahan ang Gastos sa New Senate Building Upang hindi mawala ang tiwala ng publiko sa Senado bilang institusyon, isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang imbestigasyon sa diumano'y paglobo sa gastos sa bagong gusali ng Senado. Naghain si Padilla nitong Huwebes ng Senate Resolution 1063, na atasan ang Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na kanyang pinamumunuan na hawakan ang "investigation in aid of legislation." "Informing the public of the processes undertaken in the construction of the NSB including the increased costs, is necessary to ensure that the public does not lose its trust in the Senate as an institution," ani Padilla. "There is a need to let the public know of the partner contractors if any, and subcontractors of Hilmarc's Construction Corp.," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, inutos ni Senate President Francis Escudero si Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano bilang tagapangulo ng Committee on Accounts na i-review ang gastos sa New Senate Building (NSB), na diumano'y lumobo sa P23 bilyon mula P8.9 bilyon. Ipinunto niya na sa pagdinig ng Committee on Accounts noong Hulyo 3, ang gastos sa proyekto ay umabot na sa P23.38 bilyon, kasama ang P8.9 bilyon para sa core and shell; P2.5 bilyon sa fit-out; P1.6 bilyon sa land acquisition; at P10.33 bilyon sa "works to complete." Dagdag ni Padilla, ayon sa Sec. 1, Art. XI ng 1987 Constitution, ang "public office is a public trust," at ang mga opisyal at empleyado ng pamahalaan ay dapat maging "accountable to the people." "Being part of one of the main branches of the government, it is incumbent upon the Senate to set the example of transparency and accountability not only to the entire bureaucracy but more importantly, to the Filipino people," dagdag niya.