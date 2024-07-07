PHILIPPINES, July 7 - Press Release

July 5, 2024 Bong Go extends further assistance to help fire victims in San Juan City rebuild and recover On Thursday, July 4, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team extended additional support to recovering residents affected by the recent fire incident in San Juan City to help them rebuild their homes. "Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Kailangan namin ang inyong kooperasyon. Para sa mga nasunugan, huwag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa at andito lang kaming handang tumulong sa inyo. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo kaya tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," Mr. Malasakit said. In coordination with Congresswoman Ysabel Zambora, Mayor Francis Zamora, Vice Mayor Atty. Angelo Agcaoili, among others, the affected families received snacks, shirts, masks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. Additionally, there were select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. The aid initiative was held at San Juan City Hall Atrium. Recounting his experiences with fire and disaster victims across the country, Go expressed his commitment to help address the housing needs of affected households to promote resilience and rebuild communities in the face of adversity. "Sa pag-iikot ko ng bansa, nakita ko po kung gaano kahirap sa ating mga kababayang nasunugan o tinamaan ng bagyo o kaya naman pagputok ng bulkan ang makakuha ulit ng matitirhan," said Go. With this, Senator Go's initiative facilitated the National Housing Authority's provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) benefits to 25 eligible households affected by the fire, which would help them acquire nails, roof sheets, and other materials for rebuilding their homes. "Mula sa iba't ibang barangay ito na inikot ng aming opisina noon at kayo 'yung napili ngayon na bibigyan ng assistance mula sa EHAP program. 'Yung matatanggap ninyo ngayon, ibili ninyo ng housing materials gaya ng yero, pako, semento, at iba o ano pa man na makakatulong sa pagbangon ninyo," he said. Senator Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training. Go also continues to push for his filed bill, Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law. In cases where disasters like fires result in injuries or medical needs, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing immediate healthcare support to ease their financial burden. The senator encouraged residents with health concerns to utilize the Malasakit Center at San Juan Medical Center. The Malasakit Centers Act, which Senator Go principally authored and sponsored, has established 165 centers nationwide, benefiting approximately ten million underprivileged Filipinos by streamlining access to medical assistance from various government agencies. "Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan," ended Go.