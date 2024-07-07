Williston Barracks / DUI, Cruelty to a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004797

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2024 at 2349 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 100, Morrisville

VIOLATION: DUI, Cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Liza Barry

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Rt. 100 in Morrisville. While on the stop, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Liza Barry (37). While speaking with Barry, several indicators of impairment were observed. It was also found that there was a juvenile in the vehicle that Barry was operating.

After further investigation, Barry was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrisville Police Department for further processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.