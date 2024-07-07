Williston Barracks / DUI, Cruelty to a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1004797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2024 at 2349 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 100, Morrisville
VIOLATION: DUI, Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Liza Barry
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Rt. 100 in Morrisville. While on the stop, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Liza Barry (37). While speaking with Barry, several indicators of impairment were observed. It was also found that there was a juvenile in the vehicle that Barry was operating.
After further investigation, Barry was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrisville Police Department for further processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.