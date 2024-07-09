Submit Release
New Home Domination™: Online Course Teaches Real Estate Agents to Generate Free New Construction Leads from YouTube

BOWIE, MARYLAND, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the shifting landscape of the real estate industry, the new online course, New Home Domination™, offers a fresh approach for real estate agents to generate free new construction leads. This comprehensive course provides real estate agents with the tools and strategies needed to leverage YouTube for attracting qualified buyer and seller leads by posting simple home tours on their channels.

Amid the changes brought about by the NAR lawsuit, where home sellers are no longer obligated to compensate the buyer's agent's commission, the course emphasizes the continuing opportunities with home builders. Home builders still offer commissions to agents who bring qualified buyers for newly constructed homes. New Home Domination™ covers essential methods that have successfully generated over 4000+ new construction buyer and seller leads for free on YouTube. Agents will learn how to create engaging home tour videos, utilize efficient editing tools to streamline the process to under 30 minutes, and understand the importance of choosing a niche to dominate their local market.

Additionally, the course delves into automating lead flow, integrating leads directly into CRMs such as KW Command and KV Core, ensuring a seamless process from lead generation to conversion.

About New Home Domination™

Founded by Tatiyana Hodges, New Home Domination™ offers a unique lead generation strategy for real estate agents using YouTube. After struggling with traditional methods like cold calling and door knocking, Tatiyana developed a digital marketing skill set that allowed her to generate over 4000+ leads and six-figure earnings in just two years.

Now, through New Home Domination™, she shares her proven blueprint to help other agents succeed without expensive equipment, videographers, or even being on camera.

Tatiyana’s approach is based on her own experiences and challenges as a real estate agent. She understands the frustration of ineffective lead generation methods and has turned her expertise into a valuable resource for other agents. The course is designed to be practical and accessible, ensuring that real estate agents can easily implement the strategies and start seeing results.

For more information on how to dominate the market with New Home Domination™, visit: www.newhomedomination.com to save your seat on her free masterclass.

