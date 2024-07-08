Submit Release
Attorney Matt Dolman Provides Crucial Update on the Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water Lawsuit

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Matt Dolman of Dolman Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers has announced a significant update in the ongoing Camp Lejeune contaminated water lawsuit. This follows the plaintiffs' efforts to secure crucial evidence and prepare for upcoming trials.

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) conducted a study examining the connection between the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune and the severe health problems experienced by individuals exposed to it. Despite the importance of this report, the NAS has declined to release it, prompting the plaintiffs to file a motion to compel its disclosure.

In conjunction with this legal action, the plaintiffs have published a list of proposed bellwether trials, which will serve as pivotal test cases to be presented to a jury. These trials are organized based on the diseases involved, as follows:

Bladder Cancer
● Criswell v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01482-BO-BM
● Dyer v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00357-D-RJ
● Cagiano v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00569-BO-RN

Kidney Cancer
● Mousser v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00667-D-RN
● Howard v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00490-FL
● Fancher v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00275-M-BM

Leukemia
● Gleesing v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01486-FL
● Connard v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01557-M-RN
● Hill v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00028-M-KS

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
● Carter v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01565-M-KS
● Kidd v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01489-FL
● Davis v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00043-BO-BM

Parkinson’s Disease
● Peterson v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01576-M-RJ
● McElhiney v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-01368-BO-RJ
● Rothchild v. USA, Case No. 7:23-cv-00858-D-KS

Currently, the number of Camp Lejeune-related lawsuits has reached 1,813, with an additional 232,892 administrative claims pending with the Department of the Navy.

Attorney Matt Dolman emphasized the importance of the NAS report for these cases, stating, “The release of this report is critical for establishing the connection between the contaminated water and the devastating health issues our clients face. We are committed to ensuring justice is served for all those affected by this tragedy.”

For more information, please visit the Dolman Law Group’s page on the Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit.

Matt Dolman
Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers
+1 866-481-5347
matt@dolmanlaw.com
