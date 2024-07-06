Exciting New Leadership Appointed at Minor Hotels in Zambia and Mozambique
New Hotel Managers and Executive Chef set to enhance guest experienceJOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator, and investor with more than 540 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, is thrilled to announce the appointment of exceptional new Hotel Managers and Executive Chef at our luxury hotels in Zambia and Mozambique. These dynamic professionals are set to elevate the guest experience and culinary offerings to new heights, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation.
New Hotel Managers & Executive Chef in Zambia
In Zambia, The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel By Anantara is proud to welcome Longa Mulikelela as the new Hotel Manager of this luxury hotel in Zambia. With nearly 20 years of distinguished experience in hospitality management, Mulikelela is an award-winning professional known for his exceptional leadership. He holds prestigious qualifications from Cornell University, ACCA, UNICAF University Zambia, and The Hotel and Tourism Training Institute.
Mulikelela’s extensive career includes senior roles at top hotels across Africa, with expertise spanning hotel pre-opening, operations, revenue management, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects. As a member of the Institute of Hospitality and ACCA, he combines academic excellence with practical expertise.
South African born, Beatrice Ellis has taken up her new role as the Hotel Manager of our Avani Victoria Falls Resort. Renowned for her customer-centric approach and operational brilliance, Beatrice has a stellar record in luxury hotels, resorts, and unique hospitality settings worldwide.
Her impressive career includes roles at Mount Grace in South Africa, Anantara Dhigu Maldives, and the Prince of Wales Hotel in the UK. With Cornell University credentials in Business Strategy and Executive Leadership, she excels in boosting profitability and guest satisfaction.
Beatrice’s innovative initiatives, such as launching a sustainable garden for fresh, organic produce, have elevated guest experiences and promoted eco-friendly practices. Known for her exceptional leadership and passion for hospitality, Beatrice is set to bring exciting new energy to Avani Victoria Falls Resort.
Laurie Burr will continue to oversee both The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel By Anantara and Avani Victoria Falls Resort as Complex General Manager.
Along with the hotel’s new Manager, Chef Tuwan Halikeen Mohamed, takes the helm as Executive Chef at Avani Victoria Falls Resort. With over 23 years of culinary excellence Chef Tuwan, brings a wealth of experience from some of the world’s most prestigious 5-star and 7-star hotels. He brings a fresh perspective to Avani Victoria Falls Resort, emphasising the use of locally sourced ingredients and contemporary culinary techniques to create extraordinary dining experiences.
Chef Tuwan has honed his skills in high-energy environments, from Raffles and Fairmont in Doha, Qatar, to the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai. His journey includes leading roles at the luxury One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives and Uga Ulagalla in Sri Lanka, where he served as Executive Chef, delivering exceptional dining experiences.
Known for his dedication to quality and innovation, Chef Tuwan is eager to infuse his culinary expertise into Avani Victoria Falls Resort, creating memorable dining experiences that celebrate both local and global flavors. With a passion for learning and a commitment to excellence, he is set to elevate the culinary offerings at our Victoria Falls hotel.
Elevating Hospitality in Mozambique
In Mozambique, Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort Christian Sanchez has been appointed as our new General Manager. With a diverse background spanning Senegal, Portugal, and Spain, Christian is a seasoned hospitality professional with a rich multicultural perspective.
Educated at the renowned Les Roches Hotel School of Management in Switzerland, Christian launched his career with management training at Topnotch Resort & Spa in the USA, one of the top 10 ski resorts globally. His career highlights include key roles at the Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons and with prestigious brands such as Accor, Melia, and Hilton.
Christian has a passion for boutique hotels, notably driving Bella Luce Hotel to a top-three position in its first year as part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World. His African ventures include managing the award-winning Zuri Zanzibar Resort.
Before taking up his new role at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Christian excelled as the Resort Manager at Anantara Maia Seychelles. Now, he brings his exceptional leadership to Anantara Bazaruto, poised to enhance the resort's luxurious guest experience on Bazaruto Island.
A New Era of Excellence
“We are excited to welcome these talented leaders to our team,” said Lindi Mthethwa, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing in Africa of Minor Hotels. “Their exceptional skills and passion for hospitality will undoubtedly enhance our guest experience and set new standards of service and culinary excellence in our Zambia and Mozambique properties. We are confident they will make a significant impact.”
These strategic appointments underscore Minor Hotels’ commitment to driving innovation and excellence in hospitality. With this new leadership team in place, our hotels in Zambia and Mozambique will continue to lead in guest satisfaction and culinary creativity.
