New Furniture Store in Houston, Grand Opening by LA Furniture Store

LA Furniture Store's new Houston location offers exclusive grand opening discounts, personalized consultations, fast nationwide shipping.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Furniture Store is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location in Houston, Texas. For more information about the grand opening, promotions, or to shop online, visit https://www.lafurniturestore.com/special/la-furniture-store-houston-tx.html. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to bring stylish, high-quality furniture to customers across the nation.
The grand opening event will feature exclusive discounts and promotions to celebrate the new store. Texas residents will enjoy an extra 10% off their purchases with the promo code "Houston10." Additionally, shoppers can take up to 30% off in-store and online.
The LA Furniture Store spokeperson, expressed excitement about opening doors to the Houston community and providing exceptional furniture options that cater to various tastes and styles. The goal is to make high-quality, stylish furniture accessible to everyone, and extending services to Houston is a thrilling step.
The new Houston store is located at 7071 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX. LA Furniture Store invites everyone to visit and explore the extensive range of furniture options. From contemporary and modern designs to classic and timeless pieces, LA Furniture Store has something for every home and style preference. Find the direction of the location here https://www.google.com/maps?cid=9341329104764320348.
Customers can choose to shop online or visit the new Houston store for personalized in-store design consultations. With over 1,000 items ready for immediate delivery from warehouses in California and Florida, customers can furnish their homes quickly and efficiently.
LA Furniture Store offers fast nationwide shipping, ensuring that customers across the country receive their orders promptly. For those within 60 miles of the new Houston store, the company provides a white glove delivery service, offering a premium delivery experience that includes careful handling and assembly of furniture.
About LA Furniture Store
LA Furniture Store is a leading retailer of contemporary and modern furniture, offering a wide selection of high-quality pieces for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and more. The company is committed to exceptional customer service and innovative design, striving to enhance the shopping experience both in-store and online.
