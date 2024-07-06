Universadent Releases Comprehensive Guide on Choosing the Right Intraoral Scanner

Intraoral Scanner

With a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction, Universadent has been a trusted partner for dental professionals worldwide for over three decades.

Integrating AI technology in intraoral scanners allows for more accurate and efficient diagnoses, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.” — Aastha Mahesh Batra, Sharad Pawar Hospital

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universadent is excited to announce the release of its latest intraoral scanner line for 2024. The new scanners are now available for purchase. Customers can expect high-quality and advanced technology from Universadent's latest line. These cutting-edge tools transform dental procedures with sophisticated functionalities, heightened precision, and elevated patient ease.

The best intraoral scanners are Medit i700, 3Shape TRIOS 4, Carestream CS 3700, Planmeca Emerald S, and iTero Element 5D. Industry experts consider these scanners top-of-the-line. Dental professionals use them to capture detailed images of the inside of the mouth. Each scanner has unique features and benefits, so dentists can choose the scanner that best suits their needs and preferences.

These scanners are highly recommended for dental professionals. They have a reputation for their accuracy and efficiency.

"Universadent is committed to providing dental professionals with the best tools to enhance patient care and streamline workflows," said Karen Hess, CEO at Universadent.

Transformative Advancements in Intraoral Scanning

The new lineup of intraoral scanners from Universadent introduces groundbreaking features designed to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort in dental imaging. These state-of-the-art devices provide dental professionals with unparalleled tools to deliver superior care and improve diagnostic outcomes.

Choosing the Right Intraoral Scanner

1. Medit i700 ($12,900.00)

Known for its exceptional imaging accuracy and user-friendly interface, the Medit i700 is a versatile choice for many dental practices.

2. 3Shape TRIOS 4 ($16,999.00)

This top-tier scanner has advanced features such as RealColor technology and an integrated intraoral camera, making it ideal for high-end practices.

3. Carestream CS 3700 ($6,999.00)

An affordable yet powerful option, the CS 3700 delivers reliable performance and excellent image quality.

4. Planmeca Emerald S ($12,999.00)

This scanner is praised for its speed and ease of use. It provides fast and accurate scans with minimal patient discomfort.

5. iTero Element 5D ($12,900.00)

The iTero Element 5D offers comprehensive diagnostic capabilities, including 3D and near-infrared imaging (NIRI), making it perfect for detailed examinations.

6. CEREC Primescan Connect ($10,999.00)

Known for its high scanning precision and connectivity features, the Primescan Connect integrates seamlessly with various dental practice management systems.

7. Medit i900 3D Intraoral Scanner ($14,500.00)

The latest from Medit, this scanner provides high-resolution 3D images and advanced software capabilities, making it a top choice for innovative practices.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Since its establishment in 1987, Universadent has built a reputation for providing high-quality equipment and exceptional customer service. The new intraoral scanners for 2024 show the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in dental imaging technology.

Karen Hess, CEO of Universadent, is thrilled to introduce the new intraoral scanners. These scanners represent a significant advancement in dental imaging technology. "Universadent aims to give dentists top tools to offer the best patient care." Designers made new scanners for modern dentistry, improving accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort.

Invite dental professionals to explore these new scanners and experience the future of digital dentistry. For more information, visit Universadent Intraoral Scanners.

About Universadent Inc.

Universadent Inc. has been a leading provider of dental imaging equipment since 1987. Universadent is famous in the dental supply industry for its top-notch products, variety, and excellent customer service.

Customers know Universadent for its excellent customer service. The company sells many dental products, including scanners, X-rays, sensors, and cameras. Its team of professionals works hard to help dentists.

