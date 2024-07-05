Aura Announces Forward Split of Brazilian Depositary Receipts

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) have approved a forward split of the Company's Brazilian Depositary Receipts (the "BDRs") on the basis of three (3) BDRs for each one (1) BDR currently outstanding (the "BDR Split").



Each holder of record of old BDRs will receive three (3) new BDRs for every old BDR held on such date. No action is required by the holders of BDRs in connection with the BDR Split. There will be no changes to the common shares of the Company. Prior to the BDR Split, each BDR represented one (1) common share of the Company and following the BDR Split, three (3) BDRs will represent one (1) common share of the Company. The BDRs will continue to be listed on the B3 - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão under the symbol “AURA33”.

Currently, there are 19,256,720 BDRs with no par value issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the BDR split, there will be 57,770,160 BDRs with no par value issued and outstanding.

Details of the BDR Split:

Record Date: 07/10/2024.

Trading: BDRs will be traded ex-rights to the split from 07/11/2024, with the new BDRs being included in the holders' positions on 07/15/2024.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding the developments of this Press Release. In case of any questions, the Investor Relations Department is available for further clarification.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, Apoena and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the San Andres gold mine in Honduras. The Company’s development projects include Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 650,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Serra da Estrela copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

