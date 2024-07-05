Captor Capital to Consolidate Common Shares

TORONTO, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), (the “Company” or “Captor”) announced today that the common shares of the Company will be consolidated at a ratio of 15 pre-consolidation common shares for 1 new post-consolidated common shares. No fractional post-consolidation common shares will be issued and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-consolidation common shares, such that any fractional interest in common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.



The shareholders of the Company passed a special resolution authorizing the Consolidation at a meeting of the Company’s shareholders on June 7, 2024. It is expected that the Company’s common shares will commence trading on a consolidated basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 11, 2018. The new CUSIP number will be 14075H301.

Following the Consolidation, the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares will be reduced to approximately 3,473,040 issued shares (prior to any rounding) and 335,571 common shares reserved for issuance upon exercise of options. The Company does not anticipate any impact on the liquidity of the market for the common shares and there will be no change to relative voting or equity rights.

A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders advising that the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-consolidated common shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-consolidated common shares to which they are entitled. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.