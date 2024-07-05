National Music Centre Appoints Greg Kwong and Bilal Hydrie to NMC Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC) is pleased to announce several exciting developments for its Board of Directors. Business leaders Greg Kwong and Bilal Hydrie have been appointed to the Board.



Greg Kwong is a nearly 40-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, and the Executive VP & Regional Managing Director, Prairies for CBRE Limited, Canada's leading commercial real estate services firm. Before entering the Calgary market, Greg spent a number of years in Toronto and has worked with clients in major international centres. He also serves as Board Chair for Winsport Canada, and has formerly served on boards for the Calgary Stampede and Salvation Army’s Calgary Chapter.

Also joining the Board is Bilal Hydrie, a distinguished entrepreneur with a multifaceted portfolio spanning energy, finance, and global business management. He is the founder and CEO of Inclusive Energy Ltd., the largest oilfield equipment company in Alberta, recognized for its pivotal role in the energy sector's infrastructure. He is also presently on the Board of the Calgary Petroleum Club.

"We are incredibly proud and grateful to attract such esteemed business leaders to our Board of Directors, which is made up of volunteers from Alberta and across Canada," said Rob Braide, Chair of the National Music Centre Board of Directors. "Their wealth of experience and extensive networks will undoubtedly enhance our strategic initiatives and drive our mission forward.”

Current NMC Board of Directors

Rob Braide, Chair, Board of Directors

Karen Prentice, Vice-Chair

Jennifer Buchanan, Director

Freida Butcher, Director

Ryan Gill, Director

Greg Kane, Director

Steve Kane, Director

Denise Man, Director

Ron Mannix, Director

Dave McLeod, Director

Diane Pinet, Director

Jennifer Walsh, Director

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

Media contact:

Julijana Capone, Senior Publicist

T. 403.543.5123

julijana.capone@nmc.ca | @nmc_canada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/884d3f20-5dfe-4fc6-9be4-d587d26dbdaa