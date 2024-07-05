Submit Release
Report from the Extra General Meeting of Olink Holding AB (publ) on 5 July 2024

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Extra General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Olink Holding AB (publ), reg. no 559189-7755, (the “Company”), the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company’s website, www.olink.com.

Resolution on compensation to the board of directors
The EGM resolved, in accordance with the majority shareholder’s proposal, to grant each board member compensation in addition to the compensation resolved by the annual general meeting. This additional compensation will be paid in tranches over a number of years.

In total value of the additional compensation is USD 127,504.

For more information please contact:

IR Contact
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group
olink@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact
Michael B. Gonzales
VP Global Marketing
Mobile: + 1 415 308 6467
Michael.gonzales@olink.com


