Esports World Cup Enters Full Swing, Co-organizer VSPO Brings Immersive Coverage

World's Largest Gaming Festival, With A Record-Breaking Prize Pool of More Than $60 Million, Concluded Its First Full Day of Competition on Thursday

Esports World Cup (EWC) is officially underway featuring 21 world-renowned games in 22 tournaments where the world’s best 1,500 esports players compete

VSPO has partnered with Kuaishou, Huya, DouYu, and Bilibili for the video streaming and short video copyrights of the inaugural EWC

Through collaboration by production teams in Riyadh and Shanghai, VSPO delivers exciting EWC content to millions of fans online



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Esports World Cup, the world’s largest gaming festival, concluded its first full day of competition on Thursday at Boulevard City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The landmark event saw every ticket sold across its multiple gaming arenas on Thursday. Meanwhile online, millions of fans tuned in to watch many marquee matches with the help of VSPO, Asia’s biggest esports operator.

VSPO, which has been named EWC’s co-organizer, has partnered with popular content platforms including Kuaishou, Huya, DouYu, and Bilibili for the video streaming and short video copyrights of the event.

VSPO, which stands for VersusPlayerOne, is dedicated to uniting esports enthusiasts worldwide and nurturing a vibrant community for esports lovers. The company works closely with the Esports World Cup Foundation to ensure the widespread distribution of EWC content in Asia.

VSPO has established a dedicated production team based locally at Boulevard City, which collaborates with multiple production studios in Asia. Together, they play a crucial role in creating exciting live shows covering a number of flagship titles including PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Honor of Kings, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The Riyadh team of VSPO is also actively involved in filming and producing an exciting blend of behind-the-scenes content, offering millions of esports enthusiasts online an immersive experience that showcases Boulevard City’s bustling atmosphere.

About Esports World Cup

The EWC stands as a worldwide celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. It offers an unprecedented prize pool of over $60 million, the largest in esports history. Within this amount, $20 million is specifically designated for the Club Championship, a unique cross-game competitive format which rewards the top 16 clubs based on their overall performance.

About VSPO

Founded in 2016, VSPO is the largest esports operator in Asia, producing more than 4,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and 8 top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. Through its multi-channel network business, VSPO also collaborates with over 20,000 online influencers and esports broadcasters worldwide.

