Lifelong Labs’ Greg Lindberg Underscores the Impact of a Protein-Focused Diet on Health and Wellness

ORLANDO, Fla., July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Advocate and Lifelong Labs Founder Greg Lindberg emphasizes the vital importance of a protein-rich diet in achieving optimal health and well-being. As scientific understanding of nutrition evolves, it’s important to note the role of protein in supporting bodily functions and enhancing overall health.



Protein is a fundamental macronutrient essential for numerous bodily processes, including muscle growth and repair, hormone and enzyme production and the maintenance of a healthy immune system. Emerging research underscores the role of protein in promoting satiety, supporting weight management and sustaining energy levels throughout the day.

“Protein is the building block of life,” says Lindberg. “Incorporating adequate protein into your daily diet is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, especially as we age, and for overall metabolic health. It's not just about quantity but also the quality of protein sources that make a significant difference.”

Lindberg advocates for a balanced approach to incorporating protein into the diet. He recommends including a variety of protein sources such as lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, nuts and seeds to ensure a broad spectrum of essential amino acids. It’s also important to emphasize plant-based proteins like beans, lentils, tofu, and quinoa, which provide health benefits and cater to those with dietary restrictions or preferences.

Lindberg says people should distribute protein intake evenly across meals to maximize muscle protein synthesis and maintain energy levels. Tailoring protein intake to individual needs based on factors like age, activity level and health goals.

“Protein is the building block for your DNA,” says Lindberg. “A protein-rich diet plays a pivotal role in wellness and longevity. It helps preserve muscle mass, enhances recovery after physical activity, and supports cognitive functions.”

Lindberg shares a comprehensive nutrition plan in his latest book Lifelong, which is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career development, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often; How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage; 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership and LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

