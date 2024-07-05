PowerDMARC Recognized as G2 Summer Leader 2024 in DMARC Software
PowerDMARC wins the G2 Summer Leader 2024 badge, for excellence in DMARC software.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the G2 Summer Leader 2024 in DMARC Software by the esteemed software review platform, G2. Additionally, PowerDMARC also received the G2 Best Momentum, Best Usability, Best Relationship, and Summer Leader in Asia Pacific badges.
This underscores PowerDMARC's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier email authentication managed services which have earned the trust and loyalty of 2000+ leading organizations, including Fortune 100 companies and government agencies.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the Leader in DMARC Software for Summer 2024 by G2," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. " At PowerDMARC, we keep customer satisfaction at the heart of everything we do! We are deeply grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us, which has made this remarkable achievement possible."
PowerDMARC's user-friendly platform empowers organizations to effectively implement DMARC and other email authentication protocols through hosted services, eliminating the need for extensive technical knowledge and saving significant time and resources. PowerDMARC also simplifies reporting and analysis by integrating Threat Intelligence technology.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.
PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 customers spread across 70+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 700+ global MSP Partners.
The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.
