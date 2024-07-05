Remembering Pioneering Pharmacologist V. Craig Jordan

V. Craig Jordan, PhD, the groundbreaking pharmacologist known as the “father” of breast cancer drug Tamoxifen, died recently at 76. Jordan, who was professor of Molecular Pharmacology at Feinberg from 1993–2004, was the first to discover selective estrogen receptor modulators and deploy the treatment in breast cancer.

His research showed that Tamoxifen, a drug originally designed to block the effects of estrogen and prevent pregnancy, could also arrest cancer cell growth. The drug has since become one of the most widely used treatments against breast cancer and is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines.

Tamoxifen, along with other selective estrogen receptor modulators, are credited with helping millions of people around the world.

During his time at Feinberg, Jordan was also the inaugural Diana Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research (2000-2004), and director of the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Program at the Robert H. Lurie Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

Jordan received many awards and accolades for his work, including being appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth in 2002. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2009 and the National Academy of Medicine in 2017. In 2019, he was named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to women’s healthcare.

Most recently, Jordan served as professor of Breast Medical Oncology and Molecular and Cellular Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Jordan is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren.