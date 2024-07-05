9Niner Consulting Makes Bold Move with Acquisition of Ceemi Agency Dealerships in Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL

It's All Love With 9Niner Consulting And Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

It's All Love With 9Niner Consulting And Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Website Development With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Website Development With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Digital Advertising With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Digital Advertising With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Internet Marketing With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Internet Marketing With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Web Design With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

Web Design With 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency of Baltimore, MD and Ceemi Agency of Destin, FL

9Niner Consulting Makes Bold Move with Acquisition of Ceemi Agency Dealerships in Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking and audacious move set to redefine the landscape of business consulting and internet advertising, 9Niner Consulting proudly announces the acquisition of two premier Ceemi Agency dealerships: Ceemi Agency of Baltimore and Ceemi Agency of Destin. This monumental acquisition marks a significant expansion for 9Niner Consulting, solidifying its commitment to empowering small and mid-sized businesses across the Baltimore, MD, and Destin, FL regions, and far beyond.

This acquisition is not just a business transaction; it's a game-changer. By integrating Ceemi Agency's proven digital marketing expertise and local market presence with 9Niner Consulting's innovative strategies and extensive network, the combined entity is poised to deliver unparalleled value and support to businesses striving to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

"This acquisition is nothing short of epic," exclaimed Corey Robinson, founder of 9Niner Consulting. "By bringing Ceemi Agency of Baltimore and Ceemi Agency of Destin under the 9Niner Consulting umbrella, we are doubling down on our mission to provide top-tier business consulting services and internet advertising solutions that drive real results. This is about transforming the way small and mid-sized businesses operate, compete, and succeed in their markets."

The Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL regions, known for their dynamic business environments and vibrant communities, will now benefit from an enhanced suite of services, including advanced internet marketing strategies, including Google, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok ads, cutting-edge technology solutions including websites and comprehensive business development programs. 9Niner Consulting’s acquisition ensures that local businesses have access to world-class resources and expertise, tailored to meet the unique needs of their markets.

"Baltimore and Destin are just the beginning," added Corey Robinson. "This acquisition propels us into a new era of growth and influence. Our vision extends far beyond these regions as we aim to support businesses nationwide with the tools, strategies, and insights they need to reach unprecedented heights."

With this acquisition, 9Niner Consulting is not only expanding its geographical footprint but also its capability to innovate and lead. The combined strengths of 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency will deliver a powerhouse of solutions designed to address the challenges faced by businesses today, from digital transformation to strategic growth planning.

"Our clients can expect nothing less than excellence," said Corey Robinson. "This acquisition allows us to scale our services and provide even greater value. We're talking about transformative impact – businesses in Baltimore, Destin, and beyond will see significant enhancements in their operations, efficiency, and profitability."

The integration process is already underway, with teams from both Ceemi Agency and 9Niner Consulting collaborating to ensure a seamless transition. Clients can expect uninterrupted service and the same level of dedication and support they have come to rely on.

As the business world watches this monumental merger, 9Niner Consulting invites all stakeholders, partners, and clients to join them in celebrating this milestone. This acquisition is set to redefine the standards of excellence in business consulting and support, and 9Niner Consulting is excited to lead the charge.

For more information about 9Niner Consulting and the acquisition of Ceemi Agency of Baltimore and Ceemi Agency of Destin, please visit www.9ninerconsulting.com or contact 9Niner Consulting at (866) 936-9638 or info@9ninerconsulting.com.

About 9Niner Consulting

9Niner Consulting is a leading business consulting and internet advertising firm dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with innovative digital advertising solutions and strategic insights. With a focus on driving growth and operational excellence, 9Niner Consulting partners with clients to navigate the complexities of today's business landscape and achieve sustainable success through an enhanced suite of services. These services include advanced internet marketing strategies, Google, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok ads, cutting-edge technology solutions including websites and comprehensive business development programs. 9Niner Consulting’s acquisition ensures that local businesses have access to world-class resources and expertise, tailored to meet the unique needs of their markets.

Corey Robinson
9Niner Consulting
+1 (866) 936-9638
info@9ninerconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
LinkedIn

You just read:

9Niner Consulting Makes Bold Move with Acquisition of Ceemi Agency Dealerships in Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Corey Robinson
9Niner Consulting
+1 (866) 936-9638 info@9ninerconsulting.com
Company/Organization
9Niner Consulting

Baltimore, Maryland,
United States
+1 866-936-9638
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

9Niner Consulting is a boutique digital marketing agency employing a handful of the most brilliant, forward looking, big thinkers on the planet, founded and operated by Corey Robinson, a veteran of IT since 2006. Our team is comprised of award-winning digital marketers, designers, and developers, and we know what it takes to get real results online. We also keep the focus on the metrics that mean the most, like leads and revenue generated. We know that hitting these goals is what moves businesses forward, and we believe that our clients’ success is the best measure of our own performance At 9Niner Consulting, the best digital marketing agency baltimore it is our passion to help businesses and brands grow, We are your “Virtual On-Demand Digital Marketing Agency” without the cost of an on-site marketing team. 9Niner Consulting handles it all, from building out a custom SEO-optimized website, local SEO, Google ads management, blog posts and content writing, to complete social media management and more. We will take care of all your digital marketing needs so you can do what you do best! Work Your business.

More From This Author
9Niner Consulting Makes Bold Move with Acquisition of Ceemi Agency Dealerships in Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL
Nova Paving Industries Promises Free Asphalt Paving for Washington Nationals Players if They Win the World Series
J & J Asphalt LLC: Standing Strong, Supporting Reading, PA and Lancaster, PA Area Communities Amid Economic Challenges
View All Stories From This Author