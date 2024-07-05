9Niner Consulting Makes Bold Move with Acquisition of Ceemi Agency Dealerships in Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL
9Niner Consulting Makes Bold Move with Acquisition of Ceemi Agency Dealerships in Baltimore, MD and Destin, FLBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking and audacious move set to redefine the landscape of business consulting and internet advertising, 9Niner Consulting proudly announces the acquisition of two premier Ceemi Agency dealerships: Ceemi Agency of Baltimore and Ceemi Agency of Destin. This monumental acquisition marks a significant expansion for 9Niner Consulting, solidifying its commitment to empowering small and mid-sized businesses across the Baltimore, MD, and Destin, FL regions, and far beyond.
This acquisition is not just a business transaction; it's a game-changer. By integrating Ceemi Agency's proven digital marketing expertise and local market presence with 9Niner Consulting's innovative strategies and extensive network, the combined entity is poised to deliver unparalleled value and support to businesses striving to thrive in today’s competitive environment.
"This acquisition is nothing short of epic," exclaimed Corey Robinson, founder of 9Niner Consulting. "By bringing Ceemi Agency of Baltimore and Ceemi Agency of Destin under the 9Niner Consulting umbrella, we are doubling down on our mission to provide top-tier business consulting services and internet advertising solutions that drive real results. This is about transforming the way small and mid-sized businesses operate, compete, and succeed in their markets."
The Baltimore, MD and Destin, FL regions, known for their dynamic business environments and vibrant communities, will now benefit from an enhanced suite of services, including advanced internet marketing strategies, including Google, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok ads, cutting-edge technology solutions including websites and comprehensive business development programs. 9Niner Consulting’s acquisition ensures that local businesses have access to world-class resources and expertise, tailored to meet the unique needs of their markets.
"Baltimore and Destin are just the beginning," added Corey Robinson. "This acquisition propels us into a new era of growth and influence. Our vision extends far beyond these regions as we aim to support businesses nationwide with the tools, strategies, and insights they need to reach unprecedented heights."
With this acquisition, 9Niner Consulting is not only expanding its geographical footprint but also its capability to innovate and lead. The combined strengths of 9Niner Consulting and Ceemi Agency will deliver a powerhouse of solutions designed to address the challenges faced by businesses today, from digital transformation to strategic growth planning.
"Our clients can expect nothing less than excellence," said Corey Robinson. "This acquisition allows us to scale our services and provide even greater value. We're talking about transformative impact – businesses in Baltimore, Destin, and beyond will see significant enhancements in their operations, efficiency, and profitability."
The integration process is already underway, with teams from both Ceemi Agency and 9Niner Consulting collaborating to ensure a seamless transition. Clients can expect uninterrupted service and the same level of dedication and support they have come to rely on.
As the business world watches this monumental merger, 9Niner Consulting invites all stakeholders, partners, and clients to join them in celebrating this milestone. This acquisition is set to redefine the standards of excellence in business consulting and support, and 9Niner Consulting is excited to lead the charge.
For more information about 9Niner Consulting and the acquisition of Ceemi Agency of Baltimore and Ceemi Agency of Destin, please visit www.9ninerconsulting.com or contact 9Niner Consulting at (866) 936-9638 or info@9ninerconsulting.com.
About 9Niner Consulting
9Niner Consulting is a leading business consulting and internet advertising firm dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with innovative digital advertising solutions and strategic insights. With a focus on driving growth and operational excellence, 9Niner Consulting partners with clients to navigate the complexities of today's business landscape and achieve sustainable success through an enhanced suite of services.
